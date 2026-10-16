ADOT seeking input on potential improvements to I-10 through central Phoenix
The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on potential improvements to the I-10 through central Phoenix.
ADOT will host two public meetings on options to address traffic operations, safety and regional travel growth along the I-10 between the Deck Park Tunnel and the I-10/I-17 Split interchange in central Phoenix.
Doug Nick, spokesperson for ADOT, said a study by the Maricopa Association of Governments a few years ago indicated a need for changes in that area.
“If there is no change to this region in terms of improving the traffic lanes and so forth, there’s going to be a 60% estimated increase in delays by the year 2050," Nick said. "Anybody that's driven through that area knows it can be difficult at times and obviously there's a need to take a look at making improvements.”
An in-person public meeting is planned for Thursday, Nov. 5, at Garfield Elementary School in Phoenix. Another virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9.
“Some of the things that are on the table potentially would be adding more HOV and general purpose lanes, maybe reconfiguring some of the exit and on and off ramps and so forth and then also possibly looking at some collector distributor roads, which are a feature that you see for drivers that go through the newly redone Broadway Curve area," Nick said.
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