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Arizona unleaded gas prices fall for 3rd week in a row. But they remain at seasonal record highs

KJZZ | By Gisela Contreras
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:54 AM MST
A gas pump in Ehrenberg, Arizona.
Jean Clare Sarmiento/KJZZ
A gas pump in Ehrenberg, Arizona.

AAA reports that unleaded fuel prices have fallen for a third week in a row, but overall gas prices remain at historic highs.

Diesel prices rose by 17 cents this week, landing at $6.37 a gallon.

AAA spokesman David Caltabiano says the switch to winter-blend gas and falling seasonal demand has helped consumers.

“The fall months simply do bring lower gas prices but they’re still historically high for this time of year. There is the volatility in the oil market that has really led to seasonal record highs.”

Maricopa County drivers are paying an average of $4.66 a gallon at the pump. The lowest average price statewide is in Cochise County at $4.44 a gallon.

More Arizona Transportation News

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Gisela Contreras

Gisela Contreras is an intern at KJZZ and a senior studying Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

See stories by Gisela Contreras