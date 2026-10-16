Mayes asks court to compel Roblox to produce data related to child safety investigation
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is seeking to compel the online gaming platform Roblox to produce critical data addressing the safety of its young users.
Roblox Corporation is a virtual space where the majority of its users are minors, with more than a fifth under 9 years old.
In an ongoing investigation by Mayes’ office, Roblox is accused of creating an unsafe environment for children by not having “basic precautions" against age-inappropriate material, violence and exploitation.
The AG’s Office says this year it has repeatedly requested pertinent information in regards to the accusation but that the company “has failed to provide complete responses."
Now, Mayes is asking the court to compel the company, or have it be held in contempt until full compliance.
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