1st federally-funded EV charging stations in Arizona are now open

Three new federally-funded electric vehicle charging stations in Arizona are now open, the first of dozens to be installed near the state’s highways.

The stations are funded through the Biden-era National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which allocated more than $76 million to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The first three stations are all along interstates in southern Arizona — two in the Tucson-area and one outside of Yuma.

“Most of the stations will be at places like gas stations where people are already stopping for other needs,” said Garin Groff, a spokesperson for ADOT. “You know, they're going to the convenience store to get a drink or a snack, that's a good place and a good time for them to stop and charge their vehicle.”

Around 80 charging stations are planned at private businesses within 3 miles of highways in the state to address concerns about EV range. When the program is complete, there will generally be no more than 90 miles between charging stations.

The charging stations will have North American Charging Standard (NACS) and Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs, which are compatible with most, but not all, EVs on the road. The chargers will be able to charge a vehicle in around 30 minutes.

Groff said federal grants cover 80% of the project with the rest being covered by developers. All of the stations are privately owned and operated.

“Whether they're a gas station and a convenience store, which is going to be the most common type of location, but also there might be restaurants that are interested in adding this in the parking lot, just as there are some hotels,” Groff said.

Groff said two more stations will open this year along I-40 in Seligman and Holbrook.

ADOT is currently seeking bids for an additional 49 stations.

DC fast charger locations in Arizona