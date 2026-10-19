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Dispute at Turf Paradise in Phoenix leads to permit suspension

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:29 PM MST
Turf Paradise
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Turf Paradise in north Phoenix on Sept. 20, 2023.

A business dispute at a Phoenix race track has led state gaming regulators to suspend a permit for betting on races in other locations.

The dispute at Turf Paradise Racetrack involves the owner, TP Racing, and its lessee, Skyfall 7, which holds a teletrack permit.

Gaming regulators say live racing is not taking place right now at Turf Paradise as there isn’t enough qualified staff to support it.

Racing participants and Skyfall 7 personnel can’t even access the track.

Regulators say this all has affected pool betting and placing wagers on races in other locations.

They’ve suspended the teletrack permit until at least late November.

Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2025.
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2025.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
It's a photo finish on Nov. 10, 2025, at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, a race track many didn't expect would have an opening day this year.
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It's a photo finish on Nov. 10, 2025, at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, a race track many didn't expect would have an opening day this year.
Paul Garcia II / Cronkite News
Horses are prepared for the next race on opening day at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Nov. 10, 2025.
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Horses are prepared for the next race on opening day at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Nov. 10, 2025.
Paul Garcia II / Cronkite News
Turf Paradise in Phoenix
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix in 2015.
Phil Latzman/KJZZ
Turf Paradise
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Turf Paradise entrance
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An entrance to Turf Paradise.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Turf Paradise
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Turf Paradise in north Phoenix on Sept. 20, 2023.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Signage at Turf Paradise
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Signage at Turf Paradise.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Turf Paradise sign in distance
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
Daniella Trujillo/Cronkite News
Jockey on horse with Turf Paradise sign
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Top of My Game finished third in the first race at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
Daniella Trujillo/Cronkite News
Covered escalators
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Covered escalators at Turf Paradise on Sept. 20, 2023.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Turf Paradise horse tile
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A horse tile mural at the Turf Paradise in north Phoenix.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Turf Paradise parking lot
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The parking lot at Turf Paradise on Sept. 20, 2023.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
People stand with horses at stalls
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Horses, trainers and jockeys at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
Daniella Trujillo/Cronkite News

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Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey