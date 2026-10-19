Dispute at Turf Paradise in Phoenix leads to permit suspension
A business dispute at a Phoenix race track has led state gaming regulators to suspend a permit for betting on races in other locations.
The dispute at Turf Paradise Racetrack involves the owner, TP Racing, and its lessee, Skyfall 7, which holds a teletrack permit.
Gaming regulators say live racing is not taking place right now at Turf Paradise as there isn’t enough qualified staff to support it.
Racing participants and Skyfall 7 personnel can’t even access the track.
Regulators say this all has affected pool betting and placing wagers on races in other locations.
They’ve suspended the teletrack permit until at least late November.
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2025.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
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It's a photo finish on Nov. 10, 2025, at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, a race track many didn't expect would have an opening day this year.
Paul Garcia II / Cronkite News
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Horses are prepared for the next race on opening day at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Nov. 10, 2025.
Paul Garcia II / Cronkite News
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix in 2015.
Phil Latzman/KJZZ
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
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An entrance to Turf Paradise.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
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Turf Paradise in north Phoenix on Sept. 20, 2023.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
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Signage at Turf Paradise.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
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Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
Daniella Trujillo/Cronkite News
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Top of My Game finished third in the first race at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
Daniella Trujillo/Cronkite News
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Covered escalators at Turf Paradise on Sept. 20, 2023.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
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A horse tile mural at the Turf Paradise in north Phoenix.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
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The parking lot at Turf Paradise on Sept. 20, 2023.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
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Horses, trainers and jockeys at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
Daniella Trujillo/Cronkite News
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