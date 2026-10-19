Dispute at Turf Paradise in Phoenix leads to permit suspension

A business dispute at a Phoenix race track has led state gaming regulators to suspend a permit for betting on races in other locations.

The dispute at Turf Paradise Racetrack involves the owner, TP Racing, and its lessee, Skyfall 7, which holds a teletrack permit.

Gaming regulators say live racing is not taking place right now at Turf Paradise as there isn’t enough qualified staff to support it.

Racing participants and Skyfall 7 personnel can’t even access the track.

Regulators say this all has affected pool betting and placing wagers on races in other locations.

They’ve suspended the teletrack permit until at least late November.