Small businesses impacted by the Grand Canyon floods are now eligible for disaster relief loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is now available for small business owners and private nonprofits impacted by the historic flash floods in the Grand Canyon earlier this year.

Loans can go up to $2 million, with terms going up to 30 years depending on each applicant’s eligibility and financial condition. The loans are meant to cover losses caused by the floods, including payroll, fixed debts and unpaid bills.

Business owners that operate within Coconino, Gila, Mojave, Yavapai and Navajo counties are eligible. Kane and San Juan County in Utah is also eligible.

Applicants can still apply even if their business suffered no physical damage. Ranchers and farmers are ineligible for the loan — with the exception of fish and aquaculture farms.

The deadline for applications is July 13, 2027.

