Direct flight service to Germany will begin next summer from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
Phoenix Sky Harbor’s first ever nonstop flight service to Munich will begin next summer.
Sky Harbor says the service will be offered on German airline Lufthansa and operate three times a week, year-round.
The airport says the new service will provide a more than $80 million “annual economic impact to the Phoenix community.”
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