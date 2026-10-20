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Direct flight service to Germany will begin next summer from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:35 PM MST
Lufthansa airline plane
Alex Tino Friedel — ATF Pictures
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Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Lufthansa airline plane

Phoenix Sky Harbor’s first ever nonstop flight service to Munich will begin next summer.

Sky Harbor says the service will be offered on German airline Lufthansa and operate three times a week, year-round.

The airport says the new service will provide a more than $80 million “annual economic impact to the Phoenix community.”

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Business TransportationTourismPhoenix
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan