Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West closes indefinitely after death of a tourist
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West is closed until further notice following the death of a tourist.
The Scottsdale Police Department says Rogerio Renato Mateucci of Brazil was on a walking tour of the national historic landmark on Friday when he was struck in the head by a piece of roofing material sent airborne during strong winds.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Taliesin West, the desert home and design studio of architect Frank Lloyd Wright near Cactus Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, would reopen.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation provided the following written statement from its CEO Joe Spector:
"The Foundation extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who died Friday, Oct. 16, following an accident at Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Scottsdale Police Department is aware of the incident, and no further details will be shared out of respect for privacy and to allow officials to complete their work. The property is closed to the public until further notice."
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