Phoenix Symphony will suspend current season on Nov. 1 due to budget shortfall

The Phoenix Symphony is suspending its current season starting Nov. 1 due to financial shortfalls. It's unclear when the organization will resume its programming.

Mo Stein, the chairman of the Board of Directors for the Phoenix Symphony, says the decision to suspend the remaining season was both difficult and necessary.

“The very overarching issue is that we can't spend money that we don't have. And it costs a lot of money to run an organization.”

Stein says the symphony has been operating in a deficit for a number of years as it has faced economic pressures and fundraising challenges.

“We hope that the suspension means that we will take the time that's necessary to create a sustainable business model and performance mode,” he explained. “It's our goal to come back.”

Peter Kjome, the symphony’s president and CEO, says while there’s been an increase in ticket sales and revenue, it hasn’t been enough.

“And this suspension comes at a time of extraordinary artistic momentum for the Phoenix Symphony. The orchestra is playing at the highest level in its history … and that makes this moment all the more painful,” he says.

The suspension means layoffs for the symphony’s musicians. The Phoenix Symphony was founded in 1947 as a part-time orchestra.