KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suns and Mercury unveil $60M plan for new downtown Phoenix YMCA

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 20, 2026 at 9:19 AM MST
Architectural rendering of a modern building in a downtown area with a sign that says "YMCA Downtown Phoenix" and logos for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury above the entrance.
Gensler
/
Courtesy
Rendering of a planned $60 million YMCA facility in downtown Phoenix, scheduled to open in 2029. The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Valley of the Sun YMCA announced their partnership on the project in October 2026.

More than a month after the YMCA in downtown Phoenix announced it was closing, there are now plans to redevelop the site — and some big names are getting involved.

The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and the Valley of the Sun YMCA plan to build a $60 million facility.

Slated to open in 2029, the new three-story, 55,000-square foot YMCA will feature three basketball courts — including one NBA-size court — health and wellness programs, education and workforce development.

There are also plans for 60 affordable housing units above the facility.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the YMCA and our commitment to downtown Phoenix,” Bryan Madden, president and CEO of Valley of the Sun YMCA, said in a press release Monday.

In September, a spokesperson for the Valley of the Sun YMCA said the decision to close the downtown location was due to the aging building’s need for significant repairs and infrastructure upgrades.

More Phoenix News

Tags
Business PhoenixSports + RecreationHousing
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
Related Content