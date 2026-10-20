Suns and Mercury unveil $60M plan for new downtown Phoenix YMCA
More than a month after the YMCA in downtown Phoenix announced it was closing, there are now plans to redevelop the site — and some big names are getting involved.
The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and the Valley of the Sun YMCA plan to build a $60 million facility.
Slated to open in 2029, the new three-story, 55,000-square foot YMCA will feature three basketball courts — including one NBA-size court — health and wellness programs, education and workforce development.
There are also plans for 60 affordable housing units above the facility.
“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the YMCA and our commitment to downtown Phoenix,” Bryan Madden, president and CEO of Valley of the Sun YMCA, said in a press release Monday.
In September, a spokesperson for the Valley of the Sun YMCA said the decision to close the downtown location was due to the aging building’s need for significant repairs and infrastructure upgrades.
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