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Glendale money-services business suing U.S. for return of property seized in raid in 2025

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:19 AM MST
The owner of Ayala’s Mini Market is suing the federal government seeking the return of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property seized in a raid last year.
Institute for Justice
/
Coutesy
The owner of Ayala’s Mini Market is suing the federal government seeking the return of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property seized in a raid last year.

A money-services business in Glendale is suing the federal government seeking the return of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property seized in a raid last year.

Court records say in February 2025, federal agents raided Ayala’s Mini Market and seized nearly a half-million dollars in cash and checks, plus documents, computers and cellphones.

The owner, Mario Ayala, said he was never told why the property was confiscated or how to get it back. He’s represented by the Institute for Justice, where Besty Sanz is an attorney.

“The government cannot seize property and then just hold it indefinitely. And this can’t be a legal forfeiture of property either because the government broke the law when it didn’t give Mario notice of how to get his property back,” Sanz said.

Money-services businesses are often used by people without bank accounts to pay bills and send funds to family abroad. Ayala’s Mini Market was one of several raided on the same day.

“The IRS and HSI have a lot of explaining to do. They also need to give Mario’s cash and property back. Under our constitution, the government can't just take your stuff and then ghost you,” Sanz said.

Court records say the market owner was told he’d receive a letter from the government within 30 days of the raid, but one never came.

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Business GlendaleLaw EnforcementImmigration
Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey