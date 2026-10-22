Arizona's water shortages are big news, but realtors say headlines aren't hurting business

For all the headlines about Arizona’s shrinking water supply, some Phoenix-area realtors say it has not yet had a major impact on business.

At a recent event that brought together real estate professionals with water, power and economic experts, home sellers said few of their clients seem concerned about future water availability, and projected optimism about the ability of local utilities to plan ahead for those challenges.

Sammy Glassman, who has been in the business for more than two decades and currently serves as board president of the industry group Phoenix Realtors, said high interest rates and affordability concerns are making it harder to sell houses, but water availability is not.

“When it's in the news as a fear, it comes up,” she said. “Then it subsides and it becomes something else. In the 22 years, I would say I've had conversations about water maybe a handful of times.”

Mandatory cuts to Arizona’s share of the Colorado River are expected to slash the amount of water flowing through the Central Arizona Project, a 336-mile canal system that carries water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas . That has forced some hand wringing and the deployment of expensive backup plans from local utilities , which is expected to drive up residential water bills over the coming years and decades.

The Phoenix metro is a patchwork of different towns, cities and unincorporated communities, and their water is managed by a similar patchwork of public utilities, for-profit water companies and private wells.

For that reason, Glassman encouraged prospective homebuyers to research the specific area in which they are interested.

Different utilities draw different amounts of water from different sources. For example, Tempe receives roughly 90% of its water every year from the Salt River System, meaning that it is relatively insulated against those Colorado River cuts. Cave Creek, however, gets about 95% of its water from the Colorado River . Buckeye, meanwhile, relies almost entirely on groundwater.

Alex Hager / KJZZ The Central Arizona Project canal carries Colorado River water past homes in Phoenix on March 26, 2026.

Glassman said prospective homebuyers in the Phoenix area should be reassured by a state policy that requires developers to prove that new subdivisions will have enough water to meet demand for 100 years into the future.

The policy has been hailed by water experts as an important guardrail, preventing development from outpacing water availability. However, the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona sued to effectively remove parts of that guardrail , and a state judge ruled in their favor.

The case is moving through an appeals process, but Kathleen Ferris, a senior research fellow at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, said the initial ruling was “an assault on science” and would likely worsen water availability problems.

“It moves us back to when it was legal to put in a well and pump as much water as you wanted, even if you impacted your neighbors, to the days when the person with the most money and the deepest well wins,” Ferris told KJZZ’s The Show in April .

Water providers, both public and private, are banding together to prevent Valley-wide reputational damage that could come if one town, city or development has trouble getting enough water for its residents.

In early 2023, taps ran dry in the small community of Rio Verde Foothills, north of Scottsdale, and news outlets around the country ran lengthy stories about the issue. The unincorporated community is an outlier when it comes to water, but leaders in other Valley cities were spooked by the negative press caused by those shortages.

That partially inspired the development of a water-sharing program that would provide a backstop against sudden shortages.

Despite the headlines then — and the blizzard of news stories about Colorado River cuts that have followed in the years since — another Phoenix realtor said concerns about water rarely come up with his clients.

“In the three years that I've done this, I've had maybe two conversations,” said John Carden, with The Agency Scottsdale, “And they, from what I can tell, weren't very serious buyers even to start with.”

Carden, who mainly sells homes worth over $1 million in the west Paradise Valley, Biltmore and north central Phoenix areas, said buyers in that price bracket are often buying second homes and reside in other, wetter parts of the country.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Homes with swimming pools in the Phoenix area on March 26, 2026.

“People coming from that environment, I don't think they're primed to think about water as a finite resource, and they're only here half the year most of the time,” Carden said. “There are so many other things that are going through their mind that the potential risk of water running out is just not even a factor in their arithmetic.”

However, the importance of water availability could change going forward. Arizona’s water challenges were once relegated to minor mentions on the campaign websites of people running for office, but are now the focal point of television ads and lawn signs in a heated governor’s race .

Glassman thinks something similar could happen in the homebuying space.

“I think if we got our affordability under control, there's always something new to be talking about,” she said. “Water could go above it. If we could get people into houses and make it affordable for them, I could see water pop up again.”

Warren Tenney, executive director of the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, told an audience full of realtors that talking to new Arizona homebuyers about the state’s water challenges could be a big part of finding fixes going forward.

“I think it's important to encourage them to understand that they need to be part of the solution,” Tenney said. “They need to come and be willing to be water smart. They need to come in and also support their community's efforts when it comes to long-term water security. And I think it's okay to be blunt about what we're facing. If you don't really know what you're up against, you aren't working then to develop the right solutions.”