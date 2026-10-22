The Phoenix Symphony is laying off 66 musicians. It's been in financial turmoil for last decade

The Phoenix Symphony Orchestra is laying off 66 musicians as it suspends its current season starting next month due to financial shortfalls.

For the past decade, the symphony has been in a financial tumble.

Federal tax filings show the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra has reported annual losses nearly every year for the past decade while consistently wrestling with a deficit .

The Phoenix Symphony Musicians group said in a statement that 66 musicians are being laid off. Violinist Leslie Anderegg has been with the symphony for more than 20 years .

“Most of us moved to Phoenix specifically for the symphony and the Phoenix Symphony is the only full-time orchestra in the state," Anderegg said.

She said new musicians were just brought on.

“They’ve only received a paycheck for one week so far after moving to Phoenix to be a part of the symphony," Anderegg said.

Other musician associations around the country say they stand in solidarity. The Musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra called the suspension with two weeks' notice “cruel and unconscionable.”

It's unclear when, or if, the organization will resume its programming.