The Phoenix Symphony is laying off 66 musicians. It's been in financial turmoil for last decade
The Phoenix Symphony Orchestra is laying off 66 musicians as it suspends its current season starting next month due to financial shortfalls.
For the past decade, the symphony has been in a financial tumble.
Federal tax filings show the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra has reported annual losses nearly every year for the past decade while consistently wrestling with a deficit.
The Phoenix Symphony Musicians group said in a statement that 66 musicians are being laid off. Violinist Leslie Anderegg has been with the symphony for more than 20 years.
“Most of us moved to Phoenix specifically for the symphony and the Phoenix Symphony is the only full-time orchestra in the state," Anderegg said.
She said new musicians were just brought on.
“They’ve only received a paycheck for one week so far after moving to Phoenix to be a part of the symphony," Anderegg said.
Other musician associations around the country say they stand in solidarity. The Musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra called the suspension with two weeks' notice “cruel and unconscionable.”
It's unclear when, or if, the organization will resume its programming.
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The Phoenix Symphony’s season has been officially suspended indefinitely, but its musicians, Board of Directors and staff met Monday and say a comeback may be in the near-future.
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Musicians were given less than two weeks notice of the suspension, and they will lose health insurance on Nov. 30.
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This comes after laid-off musicians called for a halt on donations until the board had a clear plan for reinstatement of the season.
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