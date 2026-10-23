Taliesin West will reopen Oct. 24, about a week after the death of a tourist there

The head of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation says Taliesin West will reopen Saturday, about a week after the death of a tourist there.

Joseph Specter, the CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation says steps have been taken to enhance existing safety procedures at the site, including inspections of roofing and other structures.

Scottsdale Police say Rogerio Renato Mateucci died after being struck in the head by a piece of roofing material that went airborne during strong winds on October 16. It was determined the incident was weather related.

Specter says weather monitoring technology has been added to the site that will offer localized data including temperature, wind speed and rainfall amounts.

Statement from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Statement