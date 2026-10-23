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Taliesin West will reopen Oct. 24, about a week after the death of a tourist there

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 23, 2026 at 8:26 AM MST
Taliesin West
Andrew Pielage
Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona was established in 1937 and served as Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home.

The head of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation says Taliesin West will reopen Saturday, about a week after the death of a tourist there.

Joseph Specter, the CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation says steps have been taken to enhance existing safety procedures at the site, including inspections of roofing and other structures.

Scottsdale Police say Rogerio Renato Mateucci died after being struck in the head by a piece of roofing material that went airborne during strong winds on October 16. It was determined the incident was weather related.

Specter says weather monitoring technology has been added to the site that will offer localized data including temperature, wind speed and rainfall amounts.

Statement from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Statement

The Foundation mourns the loss of Rogério Renato Mateucci, who tragically died on October 16 in an accident at Taliesin West.

Taliesin West has been closed to the public to allow the Foundation to conduct a thorough safety inspection of the site, including its roofing and structures, and to cooperate fully with local authorities, who have determined the incident was weather-related. Weather Station technology has been added to enhance our existing safety procedures at the site, to assess temperature, wind speed, air pressure, and rain. This will offer the Foundation localized safety data to further inform the daily practice of opening our site to the public.

With these actions and safety assurances in place, we feel confident that Taliesin West is safe for visitors and we will reopen the site to the public on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m.

We continue to hold Mr. Mateucci and his loved ones in our hearts and continue to offer our deepest condolences.

— Joseph Specter, President and CEO, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

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Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
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