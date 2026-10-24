Mesa's Falcon Field gets $1.7M in federal grants for pavement improvements, surface-awareness tech

Falcon Field Airport in Mesa received more than $1.7 million in federal grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund key airfield improvements, including for pavement repair, a new taxiway and ground collision warning technology.

This includes $819,298 to reconstruct the west airport service road around the perimeter of the airport, which will provide a route for authorized vehicles to access airport facilities without entering active aircraft movement zones.

Of the total awarded, $519,298 comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the additional $300,000 comes from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

An additional $823,243 was awarded from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program to construct a new taxiway on the northeast side of the airfield. The taxiway will connect taxiway D with existing parking infrastructure near runway 22L.

The new taxiway will help provide access to a planned holding bay, which has not yet received funding.

The airport was also awarded $67,742 to expand surface-awareness technology at the airport, which will help air traffic control keep track of ground vehicles near runways and taxiways.

The grant pays for 12 vehicle movement area transmitters, which will be installed in some airport and Mesa Fire vehicles.

The technology uses GPS to display the location of the equipped vehicles to air traffic controllers.

Falcon Field is one of the first general aviation airports in the country to utilize this technology.

Earlier this month, the Phoenix aviation department partnered with Honeywell Aerospace to test ground collision avoidance technology at city airports, becoming the first in the world to do so.

Mesa will not be using the technology from Honeywell Aerospace, according to Kevin Christopher, a spokesperson for the city. He said the city will partner with a different company, but no contract has been awarded.

Mesa City Code gives the city manager authority to accept grants for Falcon Field without City Council approval, Christopher said in a statement.

Christopher said the federal grants do not affect the landing fee program at Falcon Field. He said the grants were anticipated while developing the fee program.