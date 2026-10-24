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New Tucson Costco could be built on historical site that’s more than 3,000 years old

KJZZ | By Kieran Hadley/AZPM
Published October 24, 2026 at 2:32 PM MST
Pima County Historic Preservation Officer Ian Milliken speaks to a crowd at the Sunset Road archaeological site during a public viewing event in 2016.
Southwest Archaeology
/
Courtesy
Pima County Historic Preservation Officer Ian Milliken speaks to a crowd at the Sunset Road archaeological site during a public viewing event in 2016.

A parcel of land in northwest Tucson set to be sold to the Costco Wholesale Corporation has been found to contain important historical artifacts.

The site in question lies off of Sunset Road and I-10. Last month, the county signed a nonbinding letter of intent to sell the 56-acre parcel to Costco for $15 million.

Read the full story on AZPM.org →

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Business Tribal Natural ResourcesTucsonSouthern ArizonaIndigenous Affairs