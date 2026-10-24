New Tucson Costco could be built on historical site that’s more than 3,000 years old
A parcel of land in northwest Tucson set to be sold to the Costco Wholesale Corporation has been found to contain important historical artifacts.
The site in question lies off of Sunset Road and I-10. Last month, the county signed a nonbinding letter of intent to sell the 56-acre parcel to Costco for $15 million.
Read the full story on AZPM.org →
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