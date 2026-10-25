Phoenix families can get help with SNAP applications through new city program

Since federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program took effect last year, Arizona has cut a greater share of participants from the program than any other state. Now, the city of Phoenix is offering support to families who have lost those benefits.

The city of Phoenix does not administer SNAP or approve benefits. But the city’s Human Services Department wants to lend a hand to help people navigate recent SNAP changes. The department is offering one-on-one assistance to help families complete SNAP applications and understand work requirements for the program.

“Far too many people are losing their nutritional safety net because of federal changes, paperwork errors, and red tape,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release. “This initiative is a critical lifeline to keep children from going hungry, and families and seniors who are struggling with the high cost of food."

Phoenix residents can book an appointment online at phoenix.gov/SNAPNAV. Walk-in assistance is also available during normal business hours at city of Phoenix Family Services Centers.