Arizona utilities scramble to keep up as data center boom drives rapid expansion of the power grid

Many Americans are worried the artificial intelligence arms race and related data center buildout could be bad for the environment, overburden the energy grid and contribute to higher bills. And some newer data centers that have been proposed in communities to support AI workflows are asking utility companies to have several cities' worth of energy supplies ready in just a few years.

Take the now-rejected La Osa data center developers proposed outside Eloy for an unnamed AI client. The initial plans said the facility would draw on 3 gigawatts (3 million kilowatts) of energy at peak operation.

That’s enough energy to power 2.4 million homes.

There are 3.3 million homes in Arizona, according to the latest U.S. census.

Meanwhile, Arizona utilities say nearly 100 existing data centers in the state are already driving a short-term power crunch on their systems.

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Data center peak demands are exceeding utility forecasts

Salt River Project operates roughly 10,000 megawatts of installed energy supplies. On July 24, SRP customers consumed 9,072 megawatts, or about 91% of that — an unexpectedly high demand peak for the utility.

“That’s roughly 500 megawatts more than where we were before,” said Scott Scharli, SRP’s director of strategic energy management. “And you can attribute a decent chunk of that increase, which, by the way, was about a 2% increase from year to year, to larger loads like data centers.”

Arizona Public Service, which covers 11 out of 15 counties in the state, saw a similar spike in peak demand this summer.

“Last year data center customers were about 5% of our peak load, and this year we think that they’re about 7% of our peak load. So this is something that is changing incrementally year over year,” said Mike Eugenis, APS’s director of resource planning.

To avoid overrunning its system, Eugenis says, a utility always wants to have some amount of energy left over — beyond the peak demand — that can be used in emergencies, such as hotter-than-expected weather or the trip of a generation unit.

On its website, APS says it tries to keep at least 15% of its installed energy uncommitted for these risky scenarios. An SRP planning report says the utility targets a 16% reserve margin.

But the reserve margin available during APS’ and SRP’s most recent peaks fell significantly short of those goals, at about 10% . The peaks also exceeded what both utilities had forecast for 2026.

And that’s just the demand currently on the grid. APS and SRP have both committed to provide energy to even more data centers in the years ahead.

Expected data center demand

Arizona’s grid could expand faster in the next few years than at any other point in recent history.

Since 2023, APS has sought bids for 8 gigawatts of additional energy capacity to have ready on its systems by 2031. Eugenis says it took roughly 140 years for APS to grow its system to meet 9 gigawatts of peak demand.

More than half of this new capacity could go directly to data centers.

“If you include data centers and our large industrial customers all together,” Eugenis said. “We work closely with them with contractual agreements to kind of solidify what that is, and the four and a half (gigawatts) — purely data centers.”

The remaining three and a half gigawatts APS is seeking to add will likely be available as reserves or generation to support other large manufacturing, Eugenis says.

Meanwhile, SRP’s Scharli says the utility is in varying stages of construction to support 10 new data center customers. In total, he estimates they'll require about 2 gigawatts of additional capacity.

“It can be upwards of five to 10 years before (the data centers) actually fully ramp to their transmission design capacity,” Scharli said. “So, we’ve got about, I’d say, around 2.4 gigawatts of transmission that we’re going to construct for those 10 that are in the queue, but it doesn’t mean that they’re actually all going to come to fruition and consume that 2.4 gigawatts.”

Will Arizona utilities overbuild?

It’s difficult to get a reliable count of how many data centers could actually be added to Arizona's grid in the coming years and what they’ll consume.

In some ways, that’s upended the utility planning process.

The market intelligence platform Cleanview estimates 95 data center projects are planned, which, combined, would triple current data center energy use in the state. However, the platform still counts the La Osa data center, which Pinal County supervisors rejected.

At an Oct. 14 town hall meeting in Mesa, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said her team identified at least 40 likely projects, which would double existing data center energy demands.

Some data center developers, like the companies behind the Grande Valley data center in Casa Grande, say they are looking for ways to independently power their facilities — circumventing the grid altogether — to avoid backlash over rising energy bills.

But most data centers still want the added reliability of being hooked up to the grid, as evidenced by growing utility interconnection queues nationwide.

Scharli says the grid connection requests SRP received from data centers and other large energy users just a year and a half ago would’ve exceeded all the energy available on its system.

But few of the projects were firm. The first step in building a data center — well before any of the zoning, site design, or even project financing discussions — is to go to the local utility to make sure the facility can eventually be powered.

There are many factors along the way from proposal to construction that could cause a project to fall through — increasingly, it's community opposition.

That uncertainty became a huge planning risk for SRP, says Scharli.

“It takes three to four years to build all this infrastructure, and so you have to rely on customer one actually coming to fruition and everything going according to plan, and so you just keep building on that,” Scharli said. “And that works great when there is a small amount of demand, but as soon as you have one customer and two customers and three customers and four customers — the layering of assumptions starts turning into a risk and basically a time bomb.”

The biggest risk stems from a data center falling through once a utility starts factoring that facility’s demand into future resource plans. That influences generation and infrastructure spending, and other customers could be forced to shoulder the expenses.

Over a year, Scharli says, SRP worked on ways to separate that risk from the rest of the system.

Now, “everything that is needed from a generation perspective for those customers — we’re keeping track of, and we know what we need to build and buy for generation. So we contain those costs, and then we make sure that the customers pay for that through minimum demand charges,” Scharli said.

And before SRP puts up a single power line or pole, Scharli says, a data center must pay 60% of the costs of system upgrades needed for its service.

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What about APS?

Unlike SRP, which is a not-for-profit public power district governed by its own elected board, APS is a for-profit, investor-owned utility regulated by the state.

That means all APS customers share the costs of generating and delivering their electricity, but some amount of profit must be returned to company shareholders who have invested large amounts of money into building the grid.

APS is also a regulated monopoly. There are reliability and cost-efficiency benefits to having one company in charge of planning an infrastructure system as intricate and essential as the energy grid.

But this means APS ratepayers are captive — they can’t seek another provider if energy rates are too high.

For that reason, the Arizona Corporation Commission is responsible for regulating how much a utility like APS can charge its customers and how much investors can profit from grid investments, which are partially shared among APS ratepayers.

In 2024, the commission approved a 9.55% return on investment for APS shareholders, just 0.25% below what APS had lobbied for. In a statement, APS officials noted the authorized return is not a guaranteed return to shareholders.

Lately, the commission and APS have come under fire for claims that the utility is passing along grid improvement and supply costs driven by data center demands to its residential and small commercial customers.

One consumer advocate study, authored by data analyst Abhay Padgaonkar, found APS may have recovered up to $600 million in new fuel expenses over three years from these customers while their demands on the grid hardly increased.

Officials at APS have called the analysis flawed and point to their own cost-of-service study, which the utility says shows residential customers are charged rates lower than what it actually costs APS to provide their electricity.

Demands from large energy users like data centers, however, grew 27% over that same period, according to his study.

Attorney General Mayes says the study warrants an audit from the Corporation Commission to see if a refund to residents and small businesses is necessary.

Western Resource Advocates, a consumer and environmental group, believes there’s also significant cost-shifting in how APS has planned to distribute new power plant costs in its current rate case with the Corporation Commission.

“When we looked at the cost allocation method that APS is using in this case, we found that residential ratepayers are overpaying by about $136 million, and that those costs should really be paid by the largest ratepayers. And it's really primarily data center load,” Gwen Farnsworth, WRA’s director of state advocacy, told KJZZ.

In a statement, APS said the WRA analysis reflects “differing perspectives” over how the cost of generating electricity should be split among the utility’s customers — “it is not a direct measurement of actual costs and not evidence of a cost shift.”

Both APS and the Republican-controlled commission have a saying that “growth pays for growth.”

Commissioner Kevin Thompson says data centers will pay for any new generation resources they require. But he also says investments in the reliability of the entire grid, investments that utilities like APS say are essential as new data centers come online, should be shared by everyone.

“If it's for the betterment of the grid as a whole, then that peanut butter should be spread across the bread, right?” Thompson told KJZZ.

APS acknowledges it’s building beyond the 4.5 gigawatts it has promised to data centers to ensure it can continue supporting existing large energy users and the rest of the grid.

At the same time, the utility is lobbying the Corporation Commission to approve a 14 to 16 percent increase in rates for residential customers this year. In that case, an APS witness, Jamie Moe, acknowledged residential demands aren’t causing significant growth-related costs.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include responses from Arizona Public Service to consumer advocates’ claims that the utility is shifting the costs associated with supplying energy to data centers onto its residential and small commercial customers. It also corrects the figure for APS’ current authorized return on equity — the amount the utility’s shareholders are allowed to profit from infrastructure investments.