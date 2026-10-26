Mayes, the FTC and 19 other states sue Dollar General over pattern of deceptive pricing

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, the Federal Trade Commission and 19 other states are suing the discount retailer Dollar General over claims the company repeatedly misled customers about its prices.

The complaint says between January 2023 and March 2026, Dollar General received nearly 30,000 complaints in all 48 states where it operates that the final prices at check out were markedly higher than advertised.

Many customers reported being drawn into the store by discount promotions, only to be charged full price at check out, according to the suit.

Customers complained of consistent discrepancies between Dollar General’s posted prices online, in store and at the register, with the latter always being the highest.

The FTC says Dollar General has paid $6 million in settlements in seven states over pricing inaccuracies since 2019.

The states in this latest lawsuit note that Dollar General prides itself on serving rural, fixed-income communities — around 80% of its stores operate in towns with fewer than 20,000 people.

The FTC says the company’s routine failure of internal and state-led pricing audits, and a pattern of marking up products at check out, violates two federal laws.

A Tennessee judge will decide whether Dollar General customers and the 20 states that have sued deserve compensation.