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Musicians demand financial transparency from Phoenix Symphony leadership

KJZZ | By Trenton Ashdown
Published October 26, 2026 at 5:30 AM MST
Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli and the Phoenix Symphony.
Tavits Photography
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Phoenix Symphony
Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli and the Phoenix Symphony.

More than 60 musicians from the Phoenix Symphony are demanding financial records from the organization’s board and CEO after the orchestra was abruptly laid off and the season was put on an indefinite suspension for apparent financial strife.

Bridget Pasker is associate principal cello and Orchestra committee co-chair. She alleges leadership is being uncooperative, and not doing enough to save the orchestra.

“Really what we want is just some transparency with the finances. And really- a really detailed budget, especially with fiscal year 2026,” Pasker said.

The city of Phoenix spent $7 million of taxpayer funds updating the symphony hall earlier this month. The CEO and president of the symphony made over $300,000 in the symphony's last tax filing.

“Before you decide to give a gift, demand answers from the board. Demand that they have a plan to bring us back and have communicated that plan to us," Pasker said.

As for now, the symphony's final performance is scheduled for Nov. 1.

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Trenton Ashdown
Trenton Ashdown is an intern at KJZZ and a sophomore at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
See stories by Trenton Ashdown