West Phoenix light rail has 2 alignment options. Valley Metro wants the public to help choose

Valley Metro is hosting another round of public meetings on its West Phoenix light rail extension, with a focus on the different alignment options for the current network.

Valley Metro staff will be presenting a technical analysis of the two alignment options into the existing rail network in Phoenix. One option would link up to the network at Indian School Road and Central Avenue, while the other would link at 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

“Depending on the feedback we hear from destinations, whether people are going to downtown or they're heading to north Phoenix,” said Tony Santana, Valley Metro’s deputy chief of design and construction. “What connection option gives you that most effective connection?”

The proposed extension would bring the light rail to the West Valley on Indian School Road, before turning south headed toward Desert Sky Mall, with an optional extension going as far as 91st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Santana said they want to hear from Valley Metro users about their travel needs.

“No, 1 important part is where are they traveling?” Santana said. “That is critical to the connection point because it tells us where folks from west Phoenix, and also in central Phoenix — where are you traveling to the western part of Phoenix?”

Santana said they want feedback on more than just the proposed alignments. He said they also want feedback about how the project might affect people’s livelihoods.

“We want to know how does this impact your business, and what concerns do you have with access … to your homes and in your community,” Santana said. “Is it during construction you have concerns? Is it post?”

Santana says feedback can be submitted in person or online.

The first meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Alhambra Community Care Center.

Other meetings



In person: Nov. 9 at Desert West Community Center; Nov. 21 at Maryvale Community Center.

Virtually: Nov. 9 and 10

“That Nov. 21 meeting, we're presenting as part of a larger community event,” said Juliana Vasquez-Keating, a spokesperson for Valley Metro. “So we are not hosting that meeting, but you can still gather the same amount of information.”

The meeting at Maryvale Community Center will be held during a Turkey Distribution Event hosted by Phoenix City Councilmember Betty Guardado.