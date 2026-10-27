Arizona could end up relying more on natural gas as data centers demand more energy

This summer, Arizona Public Service, the state's largest utility, saw record-breaking demands for energy. APS reported customers had used about 90% of its planned capacity.

So what's driving the increasing need for electricity?

An analysis of early information found data centers made up half of the growth in energy demand for APS this year. It takes a lot to keep the centers running all day, every day.

Clark Miller, ASU professor and energy expert, says natural gas is able to supply that kind of power.

“It can provide the voltage and stability control and the 24/7, 365 power that coal did, but less expensively,” Miller said.

For a long time in the U.S., coal was critical for power generation. But as concerns rose over its carbon emissions and climbing costs, the country’s reliance on coal started to decline in the late 2000s.

Renewables alone, like solar and wind, still couldn’t provide the constant power needed to support the nation’s grid.

“There was a sense that we needed something that could help us bridge this gap in time,” Miller said.

Gage Skidmore/ CC BY 2.0 President Barack Obama speaking on the recovering housing sector at Central High School in Phoenix in 2015.

Meanwhile, natural gas was becoming cheaper and easier to access. In 2014, President Barack Obama said during his State of the Union address that natural gas could be that “bridge fuel” to power the U.S. and its economy.

Now more than a decade later, natural gas has become the largest power source for the United States and Arizona. That worries climate activists like Sandy Bahr, director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club.

“We need to be moving away from fossil fuels as quickly as possible, and that includes coal, oil and gas,” Bahr said.

Natural gas is billed as being cleaner than coal because it emits about half the carbon dioxide, but its main component is methane.

And methane can trap between 30 and 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide depending on the estimate. It also can leak into the environment as natural gas is processed.

Republican Nick Myers chairs the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities. He says with the growing energy demand reducing greenhouse gas emissions is not one of his top priorities.

“Reliability, affordability and then way down here is clean [energy],” Myers said.

Megan Mendoza / The Arizona Republic Nick Myers (center) at the 2026 Clean Elections Republican Corporation Commissioner debate on May 19, 2026, in Scottsdale.

There are dozens of natural gas plants operating in Arizona, and the Sierra Club says there are about 15 new projects planned across the state . And once built, Myers says that infrastructure doesn’t just go away.

“They're 20-, 30-, 40-year assets, maybe 60-year assets. It's not something you're just going to throw away because you paid for it,” Myers said. “You might as well get the use out of it.”

He says that means the state’s reliance on natural gas is likely here to stay.

“To strictly claim that it's a bridge fuel, I think is a little bit misleading,” Meyers said.

But Miller says utilities have end of life plans for power plants when they are built.

“The U.S. retires energy infrastructure all the time. We've been retiring energy infrastructure for 125 years,” Miller said.

While those plants could close at some point, climate advocates like Bahr are worried about the state continuing to commit to fossil fuels for decades to come, instead of investing more in renewables.

“It's a bridge to a worsening climate. It's a bridge to more pollution. It is not a bridge to a clean energy future,” Bahr said.

Greg Hahne / KJZZ Protesters outside the Arizona Corporation Commission Office in Phoenix speak against the proposed 14% rate hike by APS on Monday, May 18, 2026.

APS expects its peak demand will increase by 40% by 2031. And in order to meet those growing demands, which are largely driven by data centers, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs says the state will need to use an “all of the above” approach.

“We can’t move away from gas and keep energy affordable right now,” Hobbs said. “So in that transition it's an important piece of that puzzle.”

That makes it harder for some concerned about fossil fuel emissions to see exactly when this so-called bridge comes to an end.