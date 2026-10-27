Phoenix launches new $2 rideshare service in limited areas of the city

The city of Phoenix launched a new rideshare service this week. PHXLink offers on-demand, shared rides for $2 per person.

“The goal is to make it easier for people to easily get around their neighborhood, but also to connect to public transit,” said Sarah Brown, special transportation program manager with the city’s Public Transit Department.

For now, Brown said, the pilot program is only operating in three small service areas in the north, south and west parts of the city.

“We really looked at locations where there might be some gaps in our transit network. And so we wanted to make sure that people had as much access as possible to to use public transit,” Brown said.

Within the three service areas, the city’s vans can pick up and drop off riders at designated sites.

“It might be something that’s just a block or so away that you need to pick up your ride. But the app will tell you where you need to get picked up,” Brown said. “There are going to be a high number of virtual stops in every zone. For shopping centers, absolutely, it’s going to drop you off there. Libraries, community centers, medical centers, those are all places where you’re going to get dropped off. For neighborhoods, it’s more likely the street corner or a bus stop.”

Brown added that riders with ADA-certified disabilities can get rides door-to-door.

The service is available daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Users can hail a ride through the PHXLink app, which is available through Google Play and will soon be available through the Apple Store. Rides can also be booked on the PHXLink website or by phone at 623-281-3479.

Brown said eventually, Phoenix hopes to integrate the PHXLink rideshare service with the Valley Metro app.

“We’re just not there yet, but that is the goal of the program so that it’s even more efficient for people who use public transit,” Brown said.

The $9 million microtransit pilot program is funded in part by a federal grant to reduce traffic congestion. The grant is also funding new expanded RAPID bus routes to connect commuters with downtown Phoenix.