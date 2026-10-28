Glendale approves Project Eagle data center development
A large-scale data center development called Project Eagle near Luke Air Force Base is moving forward in Glendale.
The City Council has approved the zoning and annexation of 160 acres for the project.
The plans include three data center facilities, 18 natural gas turbines and an APS substation. While the project was previously set to be on county land, Tuesday’s vote incorporated the development into Glendale’s territory.
The city ordinance requires the developer to meet standards sent by Luke Air Force Base, which includes mitigating emissions from the gas turbines and making sure nothing interferes with pilot visibility.
Nearby residents have raised concerns about noise, pollution and water use related to the project. David Wirth told the council he’s worried greenhouse gas emissions could harm people living in the area.
"The West Valley already has a low quality of air, and I have breathing problems myself, I know that a lot of people in the area have the same issues. I don’t want that to increase," Wirth said.
Despite those concerns, Councilmember Lauren Tolmachoff said data centers are critical to keep up with the push for artificial intelligence.
“This is the world we are living in now and in order for this to continue on, we need the infrastructure," Tolmachoff said.
The city says the project will raise $150 million in revenue over the next decade.
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