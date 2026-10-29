Arizona to receive a portion of $220 million settlement with GM

General Motors has agreed to a settlement of $220 million in a case that alleged the company illegally sold private driver data to third parties. About $7 million from the settlement will go to Arizona.

From 2016 to 2024, GM enrolled millions of customers into their Smart Driver Program that tracked driving habits.

GM said it would use the information to improve safety and told their customers that the data would not be shared with insurers without their consent.

But the coalition of suing states, including Arizona, alleged that GM sold that information to data brokers, which was then obtained by insurance companies and used to change driver premiums.

In a statement, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says drivers were enrolled in data tracking without their knowledge.

Beyond the financial settlement, GM will be required to limit the data it collects from drivers and do more to protect their personal information.

"This agreement addresses Smart Driver, a product we ended in 2024, and reinforces steps we’ve taken to strengthen our privacy practices. Safer, more helpful and personalized experiences are enabled by connected vehicle data, and GM is committed to being clear about what information is used, how it’s protected, and the choices customers have about what they share," a GM spokesperson said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include a statement from General Motors.