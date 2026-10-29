Honeywell Aerospace set to build $500 million facility in Tempe

Honeywell Aerospace plans to invest $500 million in a new facility in Tempe. The city anticipates it could bring about 1,600 jobs.

The majority of those jobs would be through the construction phase, but the company anticipates it will employ about 600 people at the new facility.

Honeywell plans to build the 300,000 square foot factory at its current campus in Tempe.

The company makes a range of aerospace components like radar systems and jet engines, and the new facility is set to manufacture its most advanced products.

Honeywell Aerospace spun off its parent company earlier this summer with the hopes of meeting the rising demand for defense technologies. But its stock is down over 40% from its June peak.