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Honeywell Aerospace set to build $500 million facility in Tempe

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published October 29, 2026 at 2:36 PM MST
Honeywell building
Jimmy Jenkins
/
KJZZ
Honeywell building in 2020.

Honeywell Aerospace plans to invest $500 million in a new facility in Tempe. The city anticipates it could bring about 1,600 jobs.

The majority of those jobs would be through the construction phase, but the company anticipates it will employ about 600 people at the new facility.

Honeywell plans to build the 300,000 square foot factory at its current campus in Tempe.

The company makes a range of aerospace components like radar systems and jet engines, and the new facility is set to manufacture its most advanced products.

Honeywell Aerospace spun off its parent company earlier this summer with the hopes of meeting the rising demand for defense technologies. But its stock is down over 40% from its June peak.

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Business Technology Tempe
Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne