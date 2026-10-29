Palo Verde nuclear power plant will run its annual siren test Friday afternoon

The Palo Verde Generating Station near Tonopah will test its siren and text alert systems Friday afternoon. The Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management says it’s a mandatory and routine procedure.

The station’s 70 sirens will sound twice, first at 12 p.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. County officials say they can be heard for up to 10 miles from the power plant.

Though officials are able to text the entire county, only residents who have opted in for wireless emergency alerts will receive a message about a test tomorrow at 12:15 p.m.

Federal regulations require Palo Verde’s plant operators and local emergency management staff to run these tests every year, according to a Maricopa County release.

During the test, Richard Turner, an emergency management coordinator with the county, says staff are sent out 10 miles from each siren to make sure they are loud enough and in sync with the rest of the system.

Turner also says residents, schools and businesses within the plant’s 10-mile radius all receive annual mailers with detailed instructions for what to do in the case of a real emergency. The wireless text alerts, he says, would also detail these instructions in real time for residents.

Instructions to sign up for wireless emergency alerts are available on the county's website.