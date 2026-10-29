Palo Verde nuclear power plant will run its annual siren test Friday afternoon
The Palo Verde Generating Station near Tonopah will test its siren and text alert systems Friday afternoon. The Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management says it’s a mandatory and routine procedure.
The station’s 70 sirens will sound twice, first at 12 p.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. County officials say they can be heard for up to 10 miles from the power plant.
Though officials are able to text the entire county, only residents who have opted in for wireless emergency alerts will receive a message about a test tomorrow at 12:15 p.m.
Federal regulations require Palo Verde’s plant operators and local emergency management staff to run these tests every year, according to a Maricopa County release.
During the test, Richard Turner, an emergency management coordinator with the county, says staff are sent out 10 miles from each siren to make sure they are loud enough and in sync with the rest of the system.
Turner also says residents, schools and businesses within the plant’s 10-mile radius all receive annual mailers with detailed instructions for what to do in the case of a real emergency. The wireless text alerts, he says, would also detail these instructions in real time for residents.
Instructions to sign up for wireless emergency alerts are available on the county's website.
-
A former planner for Buckeye has filed a notice of claim against the city over having been fired while negotiating her return to work under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
-
Officials responded to reports of a lightning strike near a school bus drop off at the El Mirage Elementary School. In a statement from the school, officials said the victims were not directly hit but felt the effects from a nearby strike.
-
Valley Metro staff will be presenting a technical analysis of the two alignment options into the existing rail network in Phoenix. One option would join the network at Indian School Road and Central Avenue, while the other would join at 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
-
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is accusing Tolleson of illegally charging firefighters thousands of dollars if they decide to stop working for the city within three years.
-
Photographer Kendrick Brinson's new book takes a different look at Sun City and the people who live there. "Sun City: A Love Letter to the Golden Years" is full of photos of the community and its residents.