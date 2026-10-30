Arizona Department of Corrections launches new cosmetology school for women at Perryville Prison
The Arizona Department of Corrections is launching a School of Cosmetology at Perryville Prison.
One of the biggest hurdles facing women when they leave prison is getting a job — without that, it can be nearly impossible to find housing or be reunited with their children.
This new, on-site cosmetology school gives women with at least 24 months left of prison time the chance to earn their beauty license.
“We hired a licensed instructor that's going to teach our students. We are going to start with cohorts of 20,” explains Kennedy Riley, the deputy chief of workforce development at the state Department of Corrections.
She says the women will clock in for 1,500 hours training. “And they will actually sit for their license exam while still incarcerated,” she says.
Riley says they partnered with some of the other trades within the Department of Corrections to build the training facilities. She says the wood shop made their stations and the metal workers created their signage.
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