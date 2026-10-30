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Arizona Department of Corrections launches new cosmetology school for women at Perryville Prison

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
A room with multiple rows of cosmetology work stations
Arizona Department of Corrections
/
Courtesy
For many women, having a felony can make it difficult to land a job. A cosmetology license could allow a woman to become an entrepreneur.

The Arizona Department of Corrections is launching a School of Cosmetology at Perryville Prison.

One of the biggest hurdles facing women when they leave prison is getting a job — without that, it can be nearly impossible to find housing or be reunited with their children.

This new, on-site cosmetology school gives women with at least 24 months left of prison time the chance to earn their beauty license.

Signage for the Arizona Correctional Industries School of Cosmetology. A small desk and rolling cart are below the sign.
Arizona Department of Corrections
/
Courtesy
The Department of Corrections utilized the other trades within the prison to build the training facilities. Kennedy Riley, the deputy chief of workforce development, said wood shop made their stations and the metal workers created their signage.

“We hired a licensed instructor that's going to teach our students. We are going to start with cohorts of 20,” explains Kennedy Riley, the deputy chief of workforce development at the state Department of Corrections.

She says the women will clock in for 1,500 hours training. “And they will actually sit for their license exam while still incarcerated,” she says.

A row of hairstyling stations including a hair drying station
Arizona Department of Corrections
/
Courtesy
Participants of this on-site cosmetology school will practice with mannequins and each other to start. Corrections staff will eventually be able to come in and utilize services for a small fee.

Riley says they partnered with some of the other trades within the Department of Corrections to build the training facilities. She says the wood shop made their stations and the metal workers created their signage.

More Arizona prisons news

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Business Arizona PrisonsRetail + ConsumerGender
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
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