Do you have leftover pumpkins? This north Phoenix nonprofit will give them to the pigs

It’s Halloween on Saturday, and while many of us humans will be chowing down on candy, one Valley pig rescue is looking for your pumpkins.

On Nov. 8 is the Better Piggies Rescue’ annual fall festival. It was postponed from Sunday due to the rain.

In north Phoenix near Cave Creek, Danielle Betterman lives on a one and a half acre property with 220 pigs. Some, adoptable.

“We are a nonprofit vegan rescue that rescues piggies, potbellies and farm hogs," Betterman said.

Jill Ryan / KJZZ Queen the potbelly pig stands next to one of many "piggy houses" at the rescue.

She is the rescue’s director, and this Sunday she is asking for donations of whole, undecorated pumpkins.

“Don’t throw them away, they’re perfectly fine for the pigs. The pigs love them, great fiber, and they’re very excited about eating those pumpkins every single year," Betterman said.

She also says they will take donated new or lightly used blankets.

“They use the blankets in their piggie houses to keep warm. They love the blankets, so it’s just really important that we’re spoiling them with the blankets because they deserve it. They’ve been through a lot," Betterman said.

Even though the festival got postponed to Nov. 8, people can leave pumpkin and blanket donations at their gate at any time.

More information can be found on their website betterpiggiesrescue.org/events and their Facebook page.