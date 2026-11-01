'First International Airport' receives grant for airport repairs from National Parks Service

With the use of some federal funding, the Douglas airport on the southern border is making some big improvements. But the money isn’t coming from the Federal Aviation Administration — rather, the funds are from the National Parks Service.

The Douglas Municipal Airport was designated as the first international airport in the U.S. by first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1933. The airport is still operational, but is ineligible for FAA funding because it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Deputy City Manager Luis Pedroza says the runway initially stretched across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Basically you could land in Mexico and taxi into the United States and vice versa, so that's what made it international,” Pedroza said.

Pedroza said the city received $750,000 from the National Parks Service to rehabilitate the airport’s original hangar.

“A very thinking-outside-the-box type of initiative that we thought of because we don't qualify for those FAA funds,” Pedroza said. “We said, ‘Well, we can certainly qualify for historical preservation funds, and that can certainly help us with our airport.’”

Pedroza said the city has recently completed all of the prerequisites for the funding.

That included a one-to-one match, which consisted of $375,000 each from the city and the Arizona State Transportation Board.

The state has also provided the airport with additional grants for other airport projects, including $485,000 to install a perimeter security fence and $1.7 million to resurface the taxiways. The taxiway project grant required a 10% match from the airport.