Phoenix Symphony holds final performance before season suspension, musician layoffs

Sixty-six full-time musicians employed by the Phoenix Symphony are out of a job after Sunday’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Film in Concert” performance.

Gathering outside of Symphony Hall before their last performance, musicians handed out fliers asking for audience support in demanding answers from management.

On Oct. 20, the Phoenix Symphony announced it would be suspending its season effective Nov. 2 due to financial difficulties.

“Our goal is to get our musicians back on the stage where they belong. We want the public to join us in supporting a campaign to do that, and we look forward to launching that campaign next week.”

This comes after the City of Phoenix unveiled a $7 million renovation of Symphony Hall on Oct. 1, 15 days before the board unanimously voted to suspend the season.

Further complicating the matter, a $6.5 million donation to the Symphony is stuck in court after successor trustees claimed the board did not properly communicate plans to shut down the season.

The Show Abrupt layoffs have left Phoenix Symphony musicians in a panic, longtime flutist says The 66 musicians who were just abruptly laid off from the Phoenix Symphony are demanding the board that made the decision open its books, release the organizations’ financial records and work with them to keep the orchestra on stage. Listen • 9:51

Court records originally obtained by the Arizona Republic show Symphony leadership requesting the multimillion dollar donation be distributed to a smaller support organization two days before the board unanimously voted to suspend the season.

Naquana Borrero is the new Vice President of Development at the Phoenix Symphony. The Symphony announced her hiring the same day it requested the change in distribution of the donation.

“That wasn't a decision that was made in any sort of correlation with what’s happening now,” Borrero said. “It’s standard for many nonprofit organizations to have both a foundation and association. And funds go between both of them — that’s standard for any nonprofit organization.”

When pressed on the close proximity of the requested change in distribution and the board’s vote to shut down immediately afterwards, Borrero said she couldn’t disclose, “what the official [reason] is,” but insisted there was no correlation.

Keith Carrick flew in from Utah to see the performance. He chairs the International Conference of Symphony and Opera Musicians.

Though financial strain isn’t uncommon for city orchestras, Carrick says the circumstances surrounding Phoenix’s suspension are unprecedented.

“How does an organization of this size just simply run out of money? Who was really tending to the sheep here? Who was really looking over this place?” Carrick said.

“I think there’s a lot of questions about how something like that even happens. We’ve seen orchestras that have financial problems but we’ve never seen an orchestra just simply run out of money. It’s very strange, I really don’t know what that is. So far I don’t think that anything that has come from management has fully answered that question.”

In a statement on the Symphony’s website, President and CEO Peter Kjome wrote, “The Board of Directors and leadership continue to work to address our immediate financial obligations and determine what will be required to resume responsibly. Additional philanthropic support continues to be essential, as will a financially sustainable operating model.”

Kjome’s salary is over $300,000 a year.

This was the first season for the Symphony’s new Principal Clarinet, Louis DeMartino. He says he moved away from his mother and partner in Portland for the position.

“This has been the dream of my life to be Principal Clarinet in a full-time symphony. I’ve taken 53 auditions so I’ve been working at this for 25 years,” DeMartino said. “I was so thrilled to get it and then devastated to have it taken away a month into it. It’s been really horrific honestly.”

DeMartino and 65 other full-time musicians will lose health insurance on Nov. 30.