SRP board members weighing benefits of data center moratorium

The nationwide crunch for power — mostly driven by massive data centers — is so severe, even the board members of a local utility company are weighing the benefits of a temporary pause on their development.

Members of Salt River Project’s district board consulted utility staff Monday about their options for curtailing new data center interconnection agreements, amid concerns that residential customers may end up subsidizing the AI data center boom’s growing energy bill.

Data centers’ forecasted energy demands are unprecedented. In an exchange between two SRP board members and the utility’s chief legal executive, Michael O’Connor, it was revealed that more than half of SRP’s planned capacity could go directly to new data centers.

“I’ve heard these figures in separate presentations,” said Krista O’Brien, a director-at-large, “that we’re planning to grow by 4,700 megawatts by 2035, and then I’ve also heard that 3,000 of those megawatts are data centers.”

SRP’s chief legal executive Michael O’Connor said that estimation seemed plausible. Another board member responded, saying those figures match what they heard at a September Power Committee meeting.

That added capacity will add millions in new infrastructure, operations and maintenance costs for SRP.

Ken Clark, who represents SRP’s sixth division, says that’s a concern, because the utility has dealt with relatively flat energy growth for the last 20 years.

“I find it very hard to believe that we are not shifting costs to other customer classes just by the fact that we have to build new plants that we would not otherwise have had to build, right?” said Clark.

But O’Connor says it’s unlikely SRP can pass a data center moratorium, because state law says the utility must serve any eligible customer. That law is provided as a check on SRP’s legal monopoly on much of the Phoenix metro, including parts of Mesa, Tempe and Chandler.

“You have this service territory,” O’Connor said. “No one else can come in and serve here. In exchange, you actually have to serve those people coming in.”

O’Connor says exceptions can be made if there are safety concerns, to which director at-large Kathy L. Mohr-Almeida asked, “there’s reports that data centers — you know, it’s likely that artificial intelligence has a 10% to 25% opportunity to eliminate humanity. Is that not something that is a safety concern?”

O’Connor said he didn’t disagree that reports like that exist, but he says, SRP has a specific role it must fulfill within state law.

“And as you’re going to see, because we have exclusive service territory and an obligation to serve, some of those questions are really left for the legislature, or the communities themselves — not SRP,” O’Connor said.

John Tucker, SRP’s director of financial strategy, addressed concerns from Sandra Kennedy and other board members that SRP is shifting the costs of serving new data centers onto other customers.

Tucker explained two new tariffs board members approved for large energy customers last year. He says SRP collects the estimated costs associated with meeting 80% of a data center’s peak energy demand up front, an industry-leading level for developer collateral.

Collaterals are collected by utility companies in large energy agreements, usually at much lower rates, to ensure operational costs can still be met if the business shuts down and the utility loses that customer.

Tucker says SRP also collects collateral on data centers’ associated transmission costs.

“We’ve been sending out some very large bills to some of these data centers in terms of the infrastructure costs,” Tucker said. “These are nine-figure bills that we’re sending to people.”

Between these two cost streams, Tucker says data centers are paying more than it costs the utility to serve them.

There was little public discussion on the impact to SRP’s water supplies before leaders went into executive session on the item.