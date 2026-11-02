SRP to release 400,000 gallons per second of water from Bartlett, Stewart Mountain Dams after rain

Expect to see more water flowing through the Salt and Verde River watersheds in the Valley as SRP is increasing its releases from Bartlett and Stewart Mountain Dams.

This comes as heavy rain hit the state over the weekend.

SRP says it will be releasing about 400,000 gallons per second from both dams, over 100 times greater than daily averages according to the utility’s publicly posted data.

Some roads in the normally dry Salt River bed will be closed as the water flows downstream.

This weekend’s rainfall, which has also triggered evacuations in northern Arizona, pushed SRP’s reservoir systems above capacity. The utility says that the increased releases are expected to last over the next few days.

Cities and irrigation districts that take water from the systems will be able to take in additional water.

SRP is expecting October and November inflows at the Verde watershed to be about eight times higher than average.