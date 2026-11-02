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SRP to release 400,000 gallons per second of water from Bartlett, Stewart Mountain Dams after rain

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:21 PM MST
Water rushes out of a dam that holds back a lake surrounded by a desert landscape covered with green foliage.
SRP
/
SRP
Bartlett Dam release from March 2023.

Expect to see more water flowing through the Salt and Verde River watersheds in the Valley as SRP is increasing its releases from Bartlett and Stewart Mountain Dams.

This comes as heavy rain hit the state over the weekend.

SRP says it will be releasing about 400,000 gallons per second from both dams, over 100 times greater than daily averages according to the utility’s publicly posted data.

Some roads in the normally dry Salt River bed will be closed as the water flows downstream.

This weekend’s rainfall, which has also triggered evacuations in northern Arizona, pushed SRP’s reservoir systems above capacity. The utility says that the increased releases are expected to last over the next few days.

Cities and irrigation districts that take water from the systems will be able to take in additional water.

SRP is expecting October and November inflows at the Verde watershed to be about eight times higher than average.

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Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne