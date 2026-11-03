Arizona judge rules against cage-free requirements for egg producers

An Arizona judge has decided egg producers in the state don't have to create cage-free environments for their hens, unless they want to.

In a new decision released Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney rejected arguments by the state Department of Agriculture that it has broad authority to regulate all matters of "poultry husbandry."

Attorneys for the agency argued it has the power to determine by rule that the long-standing practice of putting laying hens in cages — as small as 67 square inches — was no longer acceptable.

Blaney ruled that Arizona law says state agencies can enact only those rules "specifically authorized" by statute. He said the broad power to regulate poultry husbandry is not a license for the Department of Agriculture to unilaterally make decisions.

"The operative language of (the law) is so broad and vague that it could be used to authorize nearly any rule promulgated by the defendant that purports to govern the raising of chickens and/or the production of eggs," Blaney wrote. "Nothing in the broad language of the statute suggests that the Legislature intended to specifically authorized defendant to institute an entirely new ban on the sale of all eggs that were not produced in a 'cage-free' environment."

The judge said, all else being equal, there is evidence that requiring egg producers to go to a cage-free environment would increase costs for consumers. The Department of Agriculture did not contest that finding.

In fact, when it crafted the rules, the agency estimated the change could increase wholesale prices by up to 39 cents a dozen, or about 3 cents per egg. But the agency said based on annual per capita consumption of slightly more than 270 eggs a year, that would mean an annual cost of less than $8.80.

Grant Krueger, owner of the Union Hospitality Group, said for him the issue is more than a few dollars. He operates three restaurants in Tucson: Union Public House, Reforma Modern Mexican Mezcal + Tequila, and Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta.

The Goldwater Institute, which filed the 2023 lawsuit on his behalf, said he purchased 578 cases of eggs in a recent 12-month period, or 104,040 eggs.

The suit claimed that translates to $3,380 in increased costs. Blaney concluded that was enough to give Krueger standing to challenge the rule.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's office, which represents the Department of Agriculture, said they are reviewing the decision.

The push for cage-free eggs in Arizona

In 2021, a group known as World Animal Protection promoted a ballot initiative to require cage-free systems in the state by May 2023. Its proposal would have made violations a crime.

That alarmed the owners of Hickman's Family Farms, Arizona’s largest egg producer. So they agreed to back legislation that would impose the same mandate –—but not until 2025.

That caused an outcry from the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation, which questioned whether laying hens care about being confined to cages.

"We're locking producers into this premium product and doing so unnecessarily," testified Chelsea McGuire of the Arizona Farm Bureau during a legislative debate at the time. She said the proposal was "without a public health or safety justification or a scientific justification."

"Stress indicators on hens, things like that, are really no different between conventional confinement cages and cage-free production systems," she said.

But that wasn't how John Kavanagh, a Republican senator at the time, saw it.

"Confining chickens to less than one square foot, I think, is really cruel," Kavanagh said at the time.

"Granted, they don't have very high levels of sentient awareness," he continued. "But they feel pain and they're prevented from engaging in natural and instinctive behavior, even to the point of spreading their wings or being able to sit down when they lay their eggs."

After the bill failed, the Department of Agriculture picked up the issue in 2022, reaching the conclusion that it would actually help the industry. Agency officials said, absent state action, voters would approve the harsher initiative.

It proposed a two-step approach, first by more than doubling cage size to 144 inches, and eventually, going to cage-free. That allows hens to run without constraints inside a barn or other enclosure, though it is not the same thing as free-range, meaning hens actually can go outside.

Though in March 2025, Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered the Department of Agriculture to delay its rules mandating cage-free eggs until at least 2034. That came amid concerns that the avian flu had decimated chicken populations and sent egg prices soaring by 38% nationally.

And now Blaney has concluded those rule changes by the department were illegal.

Goldwater Institute attorney Timothy Sandefur said with the entire rule voided, that allows farmers to continue to use those 67-square-inch cages unless the law is changed, either by the Legislature or some future ballot proposal.

That latter option remains a possibility according to Briana Romero, state director of Humane World for Animals, which has pushed for a new law.

"The overwhelming majority of Arizonans want to ban cruelty-produced and potentially unsafe eggs in the state," she said.

Romero said her organization will continue to push for new ways to enact cage-free egg requirements in Arizona.