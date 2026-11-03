Largest data center proposal in Arizona heads to Cochise County. 1st community meeting scheduled

A developer wants to build a 6-gigawatt data center campus in Cochise County near the community of Cochise and the Apache Generating Station.

The intended energy load is six times larger than that of the controversial Project Blue data center that’s underway in neighboring Pima County and twice as large as the now-rejected La Osa data center developers sought to construct in Pinal County.

The proposed Cochise Supercomputer Campus would rank third in the nation for scale, coming behind investor Kevin O’Leary’s proposed 9-gigawatt Stratos Project in Box Elder County, Utah, and Fermi America’s 11-gigawatt Project Matador near Amarillo, Texas.

The developer, Tombstone Resources LLC, plans to hold a community meeting on the project on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at Cochise Elementary School.

Over 1,000 people have signed a petition protesting the proposal and calls to write in comments opposing the project to Cochise County Development Services are making rounds on social media.

Tombstone has already completed a conceptual site plan, operational narrative, utility availability information, water use plan, fire protection and emergency response narrative as required. The developer will still need to complete site-specific studies as directed by the county.

A county Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposal is set for Dec. 9.

Cochise County leaders added a specific definition and zoning code for data centers in April. The code limits data centers to four local zoning districts, and establishes specific standards for noise, water and other utility impacts, as well as decommissioning and financial assurances if the project closes prematurely.

The county also runs an online data center information hub , which updates when a new application has been submitted.

The Cochise Supercomputer Campus would sit a few thousand feet from Willcox Playa, a critical landing spot for the migratory Sandhill Crane , a federally-protected bird.

The developer says the campus is designed with the local crane population in mind, by limiting opportunities for the birds to accidentally consume water from the site and tailoring the lighting and building height so as to not disrupt migration patterns.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Fish and Wildlife Service will review the designs for environmental compatibility.

Conceptual site plans include nine data center buildings, a battery energy storage system, enough natural-gas-fired backup generators for 90-megawatts of intermittent backup energy needs, and other associated electrical buildings and yards across roughly 750 acres.

Tombstone Resources will purchase the land from the Arizona Electrical Power Cooperative (AEPCO), which will also be the data center’s energy supplier, and Southline Transmission LLC.

The applicant is requesting wholesale power generation and transmission services from AEPCO and retail electric services from the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC).

SSVEC says it will require the developer to pay for the upgrades and construction necessary to deliver all 6GW and that it is negotiating financial protections with Tombstone in the event the project closes or doesn’t use all of the energy that has been requested.

The application comes just as SSVEC has informed its members about a potential rate increase next year, but the utility says that financial pressures were present prior to the data center being proposed. SSVEC says it anticipates filing a rate case in the fall of 2027.

AEPCO says it is working with the applicant to acquire the generation and transmission resources required.

Tombstone says the supercomputing facility will be one of the largest taxable improvements in the county, providing $34 to $103 million in additional annual tax revenue, and that it will pay above the costs it takes to supply energy to the site, resulting in 10 to 40% lower energy bills for other co-op members.

In an operations narrative sent to Cochise County’s planning director, Christine McLachlan, the developer says the server cooling towers will use dry-cooling technology.

The developer estimated 3 to 5 million gallons of water will be used once to fill the towers and another 2 to 3 million gallons of water will be used every year for on-site sanitation facilities for staff — about the annual water use of 20 to 30 Arizona homes.

No new water well will be required in the Wilcox Active Management Area for the project, according to the developer , because the applicant intends to use trucked-in water from an unknown provider, or treated wastewater from the Apache Generation station.

The developer says one company intends to use the facilities for AI model training and inference.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to correct the date of the community meeting at Cochise Elementary School.