The Phoenix Symphony may have a plan for a comeback

The Phoenix Symphony’s season has been officially suspended indefinitely, but its musicians, Board of Directors and staff met Monday and say a comeback may be in the near-future.

In a joint statement , the unionized musicians, board and staff say the meeting discussed fundraising progress over the past week, and a possible plan to resume performances as early as this month.

All parties agreed they would collaborate on fundraising efforts for the symphony going forward.

But the turmoil of the sudden suspension announcement two weeks ago spooked some trustees. At least one donation worth $6.5 million is on hold for the time being.