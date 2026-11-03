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The Phoenix Symphony may have a plan for a comeback

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:36 PM MST
Musicians of the Phoenix Symphony receive a standing ovation during the final moment of their last performance on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at Phoenix Symphony Hall.
Trenton Ashdown
/
KJZZ
Musicians of the Phoenix Symphony receive a standing ovation during the final moment of their last performance on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at Phoenix Symphony Hall.

The Phoenix Symphony’s season has been officially suspended indefinitely, but its musicians, Board of Directors and staff met Monday and say a comeback may be in the near-future.

In a joint statement, the unionized musicians, board and staff say the meeting discussed fundraising progress over the past week, and a possible plan to resume performances as early as this month.

All parties agreed they would collaborate on fundraising efforts for the symphony going forward.

But the turmoil of the sudden suspension announcement two weeks ago spooked some trustees. At least one donation worth $6.5 million is on hold for the time being.

All 66 musicians were laid off with the suspension, some just moved to join the orchestra in September.

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Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan