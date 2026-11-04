Basic wildfire protections add less than 1% to new-home construction costs, CU Boulder study finds

A study from the University of Colorado Boulder found that adding basic wildfire protections to a new home costs about $2,200, or less than 1% of the overall construction budget.

Researchers modeled costs across eight Colorado counties, comparing conventional building practices with different levels of wildfire protection.

Many improvements involve simple changes, such as replacing plastic vents with ones designed to keep burning embers out, or swapping vinyl gutters for nonflammable aluminum ones. Those upgrades added between $940 and $1,440.

"When thinking about increasing the resilience to wildfire, we're not touching most of the components of a house," said Virginia Iglesias, who led the study and directs Earth Lab at CU Boulder. "For instance, the shell, the foundation, insulation — all those things are always the same."

But protecting a home from wildfire isn't just about the building itself.

"We can think about how we design our defensible space ," Iglesias said. "That's the area around the house. That's critical."

That includes keeping the first five feet clear of vegetation, firewood and other combustible materials.

The study also examined the costs of greater protection against intense heat and direct flames. One higher level added about $15,600, or 4.2%, to construction costs. The most protective option examined added roughly $42,600, or 10.8%.

Much of that difference came down to decks. Basic protections allow traditional pressure-treated wood, while higher levels call for more expensive fire-retardant or noncombustible decking.

While the research focused on Colorado, Iglesias said the findings could apply to other states .

"Our study targeted Colorado," she said. "But similar studies have been done in Montana and in California , and the results were broadly similar."

Iglesias said another challenge is helping builders find affordable ways to meet wildfire safety standards. For example, higher levels of protection can require siding made from materials such as fiber cement, stucco or brick. Prices vary widely, and more affordable options may not be available locally.

The researchers caution that no home is completely wildfire-proof, and their estimates don't include ongoing maintenance or potential insurance savings.

Still, Iglesias said the findings offer some encouragement for western communities looking to make new housing safer as wildfire risks grow.

"Cost is not a significant barrier when thinking about wildfire resilience," she said.

Wildfire safety tips for homeowners and renters

Whether you own or rent, here are a few ways to reduce wildfire risks :

Clear the first 5 feet: Remove dry vegetation, firewood and other flammable items near buildings.

Remove dry vegetation, firewood and other flammable items near buildings. Tidy decks and balconies: Sweep away leaves and pine needles, and avoid storing combustible items underneath.

Sweep away leaves and pine needles, and avoid storing combustible items underneath. Clean roofs and gutters: Remove debris that could ignite from windblown embers.

Remove debris that could ignite from windblown embers. Upgrade vents: Ember-resistant vents can help keep burning embers out of attics and crawl spaces.

Renters can tackle some of these steps themselves or ask property managers about maintenance and upgrades .

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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