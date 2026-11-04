Fossil fuel power could remain big player for decades to come as APS expects energy demand to double

Arizona Public Service anticipates its energy demand will double over the next 15 years, as power hungry data centers and large manufacturers look to hook up to the grid.

And based on the utility’s latest resource plan , it looks like fossil fuels will continue to play a large role supplying that kind of power. The proposal comes just a year after APS walked back its goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2050.

APS plans to almost double its amount of natural gas power to the grid over the next decade by adding close to 4,000 megawatts.

Beyond natural gas, APS is pushing to keep the Four Corners coal plant operating for up to 12 more years — changing course from its last resource plan , which proposed to close the plant by 2031. The state’s largest utility says the move would save its customers just under $1 billion.

Integrated resource plans are not legally binding documents but instead provide a snapshot into the utility’s decision making.

“A large factor is just how much additional growth we're seeing from our customer base,” Mike Eugenis, APS director of resource planning, said.

APS anticipates its energy sales will jump from about 40,000 to over 80,000 gigawatt hours per year by 2041.

And Eugenis says it's not just that peak demand is expected to keep climbing, it’s also that the largest drivers behind that energy growth are customers that need energy all hours of the day, everyday.

“Four Corners is an excellent example of a resource that can provide energy around the clock and throughout the course of the year,” Eugenis said. “And that is a large reason as to why it is economically beneficial for customers to continue to rely on power from that plant beyond 2031 going into the future.”

About 76% of APS’s anticipated energy growth is set to come from data centers and large manufacturers like the advanced chipmaker TSMC, which has rapidly increased its investments in Arizona.

Despite the anticipated large investments in natural gas, Eugenis called the resource plan “balanced” because APS would add a similar amount of solar power over the next 15 years. It also would add another 2,700 megawatts of battery energy storage.

Eugenis says APS still aspires to be “carbon neutral” in the next 25 years or so, but the utility faces challenges in meeting the unprecedented demand at its front door.

“What is most important to us is ensuring that whenever people have their air conditioning running in the summer and whenever they flip a light switch around the clock anytime during the year, that we are providing them with the energy that they need,” Eugenis said.

The plan does not include any proposals to invest in nuclear energy to help support the grid. Though, APS, SRP and TEP are working on a joint study to find potential sites that could house a new nuclear plant.

Eugenis says nuclear power could be beneficial in serving large users like data centers without increasing the company’s carbon emissions, but the technology is still expensive.

“Right now, the economics of new nuclear facilities just do not pan out compared to alternate resource types,” Eugenis said.