Election results may have pushed gas prices lower, but Arizona's still above the national average
Gas prices continue to fall after election results and Arizona’s switch to winter blends — but the state’s fuel prices still exceed the national average.
Arizona’s average price for unleaded sits at $4.32 a gallon, down 12 cents from last week. The average diesel price in the state fell two cents since last week, to $4.35 a gallon.
Patrick De Haan, with gasbuddy.com, says the falling prices are a trend that could continue as winter months bring on less driving and oil refineries wrap up seasonal maintenance — but politics remain a variable.
“After midterm elections, oil prices plummeted,” De Haan said. “Though Americans have voted and though oil markets believe that there may be some resolution, if that doesn't happen, gas prices could go right back up. ”
Maricopa County drivers are paying an average of $4.31 a gallon. Pima County has the cheapest gas in the state, at $4.02 a gallon.
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State Route 89A is still closed in both directions between Sedona and Kachina Village following last weekend’s floods.
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A ballot measure that would ban Arizona from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax is currently trailing narrowly at the polls.
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The city has joined a wave of municipalities here and across the country who are questioning the technology — and its constitutionality.
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The state says seven counties and five tribes have been impacted by the weekend's historic rainfall, prompting evacuations and rescues.
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The Rio Verde Foothills community near Scottsdale experienced extreme flooding from weekend storms, and two representatives worry that will affect voters’ ability to get to the polls.