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Election results may have pushed gas prices lower, but Arizona's still above the national average

KJZZ | By Gisela Contreras
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:08 PM MST
A diesel gas pump at a station in Phoenix.
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
A diesel gas pump at a station in Phoenix.

Gas prices continue to fall after election results and Arizona’s switch to winter blends — but the state’s fuel prices still exceed the national average.

Arizona’s average price for unleaded sits at $4.32 a gallon, down 12 cents from last week. The average diesel price in the state fell two cents since last week, to $4.35 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, with gasbuddy.com, says the falling prices are a trend that could continue as winter months bring on less driving and oil refineries wrap up seasonal maintenance — but politics remain a variable.

“After midterm elections, oil prices plummeted,” De Haan said. “Though Americans have voted and though oil markets believe that there may be some resolution, if that doesn't happen, gas prices could go right back up. ”

Maricopa County drivers are paying an average of $4.31 a gallon. Pima County has the cheapest gas in the state, at $4.02 a gallon.

More Arizona Transportation News

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Business Retail + ConsumerTransportation
Gisela Contreras

Gisela Contreras is an intern at KJZZ and a senior studying Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

See stories by Gisela Contreras