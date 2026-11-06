Election results may have pushed gas prices lower, but Arizona's still above the national average

Gas prices continue to fall after election results and Arizona’s switch to winter blends — but the state’s fuel prices still exceed the national average.

Arizona’s average price for unleaded sits at $4.32 a gallon, down 12 cents from last week. The average diesel price in the state fell two cents since last week, to $4.35 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, with gasbuddy.com , says the falling prices are a trend that could continue as winter months bring on less driving and oil refineries wrap up seasonal maintenance — but politics remain a variable.

“After midterm elections, oil prices plummeted,” De Haan said. “Though Americans have voted and though oil markets believe that there may be some resolution, if that doesn't happen, gas prices could go right back up. ”

Maricopa County drivers are paying an average of $4.31 a gallon. Pima County has the cheapest gas in the state, at $4.02 a gallon.