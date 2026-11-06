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Freeport McMoRan to invest $4.5 billion to double output at Bagdad Copper Mine west of Prescott

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:37 PM MST
Copper ore processing plant pouring molten ore.
William Luque/Getty Images
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Copper ore processing plant pouring molten ore.

Freeport McMoRan says it’s investing $4.5 billion dollars in its Bagdad copper mine, about 70 miles west of Prescott.

Freeport says the investment will make Bagdad the second largest copper producing mine in the United States. The company’s Morenci Mine in Greenlee County has been reported as the largest in North America.

The new funding could bring the mine’s annual copper extraction up to 400 million pounds a year, doubling its current rate.

The mine is also expected to almost double its output of a metal called molybdenum, which is used in steel alloys and some medicines.

Freeport plans to bring in a fleet of fully automated trucks and claims the project will create 4,000 direct and indirect jobs. It could take almost four years before the expansion is complete.

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Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne