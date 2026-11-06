Local First Arizona creates new searchable directory for Arizona-owned businesses
The nonprofit Local First Arizona has unveiled a new searchable database for people looking to shop from Arizona-owned businesses.
It will be a highlight at the group’s 20th annual fall festival this Saturday in Phoenix.
The Certified Local Fall Festival will feature over 250 local businesses this weekend downtown at Hance Park.
Thomas Barr with Local First says new this year is a zone offering several free or low-cost activities. The event organizers will also introduce a directory of locally owned businesses.
“There is this community urgency to shift spending from large international corporations and put your dollars every day into small businesses in your community. But sometimes that can be difficult to find where those local businesses are," Barr said.
He says it's free for local, small businesses to be put into the directory.
“Every corner of the state is going to be represented whether you’re looking for a local business in a small rural town or a tribal community or in our larger urban centers," Barr said.
He says the directory is available now on Local First Arizona’s website, and they plan to develop it into an app.
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