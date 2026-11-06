Maricopa County gets EPA approval for emissions-offsetting credit program for businesses
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday approved a Maricopa County plan to incentivize businesses to use lower-emissions vehicles.
Under Rule 205, Maricopa County’s Air Quality Department can issue emission reduction credits when businesses upgrade or replace high-emitting vehicles. Businesses can then count those credits toward offsetting emissions if they are expanding industrial sites like power plants or manufacturing facilities.
“Rule 205 is a win-win for our residents, demonstrating that Maricopa County can prioritize both cleaner air and a strong economy,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Kate Brophy McGee said in a press release. “By incentivizing rather than punishing job creators, this approach will deliver measurable improvements in air quality while creating new opportunities for businesses to invest and expand.”
Maricopa County’s plan is the first of its kind in the country, according to the EPA.
With final EPA approval, Maricopa County can begin issuing emission reduction credits immediately.
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