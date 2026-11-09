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APS now plans to extend this coal plant's life. Where do Arizona's other utilities stand?

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:47 PM MST
The Four Corners Power Plant in New Mexico in February 2026.
Gabriel Pietrorazio
/
KJZZ
The Four Corners Power Plant in New Mexico in February 2026.

Arizona Public Service is looking to keep its last coal power plant operating for longer than previously expected.

APS claims its customers could save just under $1 billion if the plant continues operating until as late as 2038. 

The other Arizona utilities that have stakes in the Four Corners plant still have plans to pull out in the next five years.

Tucson Electric Power and Public Service Company of New Mexico both receive some energy from the plant, but still plan on exiting in 2031, the previous date APS was set to halt its operations.

SRP also plans to exit in five years. But in a statement to KJZZ, SRP said it needs to double its energy capacity in the next decade and is looking into how much it would cost to replace the energy it gets from the plant.

“SRP is evaluating several factors, including load growth, 2035 Corporate Goals, and the cost and availability of replacement capacity before determining whether we will continue our participation in the plant past 2031,” SRP spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht said.

Navajo Transitional Energy Company, which supplies coal for the plant, says the extension would provide critical revenue to the Navajo Nation.

Read more energy news from KJZZ

Tags
Business EnergyIndigenous AffairsUtilities
Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne