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Document shows TSMC could use as much energy as 300,000 homes

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
Construction workers stand on steel beams as they build up TSMC's campus in North Phoenix. They look small compared to the beams and a crane just to their left. Behind the construction is a completed semiconductor fabrication facility.
Greg Hahne
/
KJZZ
Construction workers stand upon the steel beams that will provide the structure of what will be a connecting walkway between one of TSMC's semiconductor wafer fabrications to another one of the campus's buildings.

Advanced chipmaker TSMC could end up using the same amount of energy at its north Phoenix campus as approximately 300,000 homes. That’s according to new documents filed with the state’s utility regulator.

APS is asking the Arizona Corporation Commission to approve a contract with TSMC that would make it the first company to get energy through APS’s so-called “subscription model” for power hungry users.

The application estimates TSMC would use about 1.9 gigawatts of energy at full buildout.

APS says to support TSMC’s needs, it’s shoring up renewable energy resources, and building natural gas power infrastructure, including the proposed Desert Sun plant west of Gila Bend.

While the plant would support the grid beyond TSMC, APS claims the company’s contracted rates would cover the costs of building the plant.

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Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne