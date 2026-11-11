Document shows TSMC could use as much energy as 300,000 homes
Advanced chipmaker TSMC could end up using the same amount of energy at its north Phoenix campus as approximately 300,000 homes. That’s according to new documents filed with the state’s utility regulator.
APS is asking the Arizona Corporation Commission to approve a contract with TSMC that would make it the first company to get energy through APS’s so-called “subscription model” for power hungry users.
The application estimates TSMC would use about 1.9 gigawatts of energy at full buildout.
APS says to support TSMC’s needs, it’s shoring up renewable energy resources, and building natural gas power infrastructure, including the proposed Desert Sun plant west of Gila Bend.
While the plant would support the grid beyond TSMC, APS claims the company’s contracted rates would cover the costs of building the plant.
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