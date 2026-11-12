APS parent company reports more than $430 million in profits in Q3
Arizona Public Service’s parent company, Pinnacle West, reported more than $430 million in profits in the third quarter this year.
That comes as data centers and large manufacturers continue to be the main driver of energy sales for the company.
While residential sales grew by about 4.5%, commercial and industrial customers, like data centers and the advanced chipmaker TSMC, grew by 14.5%.
Pinnacle West’s quarterly report comes as the state’s utility regulator is anticipated to make a decision on APS’s rate case sometime next month.
APS is asking to raise most customers’ rates by 14% — and they’re requesting a 45% increase for large users like data centers and manufacturers.
APS has committed to serving about 4-gigawatts worth of new data centers in the coming years and recently submitted an application to the Arizona Corporation Commission to approve an energy deal with TSMC.
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