Telecommunications outage leads FAA to ground all flights, including in Arizona
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide groundstop after experiencing a telecommunications outage impacting Air Traffic Control Centers.
The FAA says the outage has halted flights at all US airports, and all departing aircraft should remain grounded until further notice. The FAA says this is out of an abundance of caution and due to extraordinary circumstances.
Ryan Smith is the communications director at Mesa Gateway Airport.
“Hopefully, FAA will identify the technological issue that they’re having, and we’ll be able to get back up and running without too many delays,” Smith said. “But if you are traveling, I would definitely check with your airline and keep your eye on those flight statuses.”
The FAA says all flights have been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case to case basis. There is no timetable for when the issue will be fixed.
This is a developing story. Please check back with kjzz.org for updates.
There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 13, 2026
The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reporting a nationwide ground stop for departing aircrafts. If you're planning to travel, check for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport.— Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Mgmt (@MaricopaReady) November 13, 2026
Stay informed and plan ahead. https://t.co/oWe3HhcPQ8
-
The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time for completion of the remaining reconstruction efforts. Passage between Flagstaff and Sedona is limited to State Route 179 and the I-17.
-
Friends say Argentinian acrobats Agustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello were based in Phoenix until relocating for work in Florida a few years ago.
-
The federal Environmental Protection Agency late last week officially approved a rule for Maricopa County known as Rule 205.
-
Phoenix’s annual Veterans Day Parade is celebrating 30 years of history with a new route.
-
Prop. 141 prohibits the state from imposing taxes or fees on Arizona drivers based on the number of miles they drive. It also bans the state from adopting rules to track or limit the number of miles driven.