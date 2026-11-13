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Telecommunications outage leads FAA to ground all flights, including in Arizona

KJZZ | By Connor Greenwall
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:52 PM MST
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
Chelsey Heath
/
KJZZ
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide groundstop after experiencing a telecommunications outage impacting Air Traffic Control Centers.

The FAA says the outage has halted flights at all US airports, and all departing aircraft should remain grounded until further notice. The FAA says this is out of an abundance of caution and due to extraordinary circumstances.

A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
NPR News
FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports
Joel Rose, Juliana Kim, Bill Chappell
The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Ryan Smith is the communications director at Mesa Gateway Airport.

“Hopefully, FAA will identify the technological issue that they’re having, and we’ll be able to get back up and running without too many delays,” Smith said. “But if you are traveling, I would definitely check with your airline and keep your eye on those flight statuses.”

The FAA says all flights have been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case to case basis. There is no timetable for when the issue will be fixed.

This is a developing story. Please check back with kjzz.org for updates.

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Connor Greenwall
Connor Greenwall is a reporter covering aviation, transportation and infrastructure at KJZZ.
See stories by Connor Greenwall