Telecommunications outage leads FAA to ground all flights, including in Arizona

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide groundstop after experiencing a telecommunications outage impacting Air Traffic Control Centers.

The FAA says the outage has halted flights at all US airports, and all departing aircraft should remain grounded until further notice. The FAA says this is out of an abundance of caution and due to extraordinary circumstances.

NPR News FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Ryan Smith is the communications director at Mesa Gateway Airport.

“Hopefully, FAA will identify the technological issue that they’re having, and we’ll be able to get back up and running without too many delays,” Smith said. “But if you are traveling, I would definitely check with your airline and keep your eye on those flight statuses.”

The FAA says all flights have been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case to case basis. There is no timetable for when the issue will be fixed.

This is a developing story. Please check back with kjzz.org for updates.

There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 13, 2026

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026