This nonprofit that provides healthcare to unhoused people opens medical center in Mesa

Circle the City, a nonprofit which provides healthcare to the unhoused, opened a new medical respite center in the East Valley on Friday.

The 85-bed center offers 24/7 medical care. Circle the City operates two additional respite centers in Phoenix.

Kathy Ritchie Sister Adele O'Sullivan is a Catholic nun and physician who began treating people on Phoenix streets in 1996.

Sister Adele O'Sullivan is the founder of Circle the City. “In the East Valley, there are hundreds, thousands — actually — of acute care beds," O'Sullivan said.

Kathy Ritchie This is one of the bed's in the women's dorm in the new East Valley respite center. Circle the City operates two additional respite centers in Phoenix.

"But there was not one bed where a person could go in the East Valley if they needed more care if they are unhoused," she said.

Kathy Ritchie Patients can utilize the physical therapy room here at the East Valley Medical Respite Center.

The facility is located in east Mesa — a city that has seen a big uptick in its homeless population in recent years, according to Circle the City.

Right now if a person is discharged from a hospital without a place to go, they might end up back on the streets, and eventually the emergency room.

“This is where they live," O'Sullivan said. "This is their community and where they feel comfortable. So, they need medical respite services, but we don't want them to have to go all the way to downtown Phoenix.”

Kathy Ritchie The new respite center is roughly 33,000 square feet and has 85 beds.

Patients can stay as long as needed. Some have stayed at the Phoenix location for a couple months; others upwards of two years — while recovering from an illness or surgery like an amputation.

O'Sullivan called Friday’s grand opening a dream come true.