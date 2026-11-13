This nonprofit that provides healthcare to unhoused people opens medical center in Mesa
Circle the City, a nonprofit which provides healthcare to the unhoused, opened a new medical respite center in the East Valley on Friday.
The 85-bed center offers 24/7 medical care. Circle the City operates two additional respite centers in Phoenix.
Sister Adele O'Sullivan is the founder of Circle the City. “In the East Valley, there are hundreds, thousands — actually — of acute care beds," O'Sullivan said.
"But there was not one bed where a person could go in the East Valley if they needed more care if they are unhoused," she said.
The facility is located in east Mesa — a city that has seen a big uptick in its homeless population in recent years, according to Circle the City.
Right now if a person is discharged from a hospital without a place to go, they might end up back on the streets, and eventually the emergency room.
“This is where they live," O'Sullivan said. "This is their community and where they feel comfortable. So, they need medical respite services, but we don't want them to have to go all the way to downtown Phoenix.”
Patients can stay as long as needed. Some have stayed at the Phoenix location for a couple months; others upwards of two years — while recovering from an illness or surgery like an amputation.
O'Sullivan called Friday’s grand opening a dream come true.
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