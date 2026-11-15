Sky Harbor still congested after FAA ground stop, smaller airports back to normal

Sky Harbor is one of many airports nationwide still dealing with delays and cancellations following the FAA’s nationwide ground stop on Friday.

Though Sky Harbor was not among the airports that experienced the cascading telecommunications failures that led to the FAA’s decision to issue the order, planes were still instructed to remain on the ground.

John Keith is a flight instructor and top FAA safety representative, according to the administration’s local office.

“There were no radio communications that were lost in Arizona,” Keith said. “Other than the feds shutting down the airspace, the communications here at most of the airports — I haven’t heard one in Arizona that had a problem.”

Keith said at other airports across the county, air traffic controllers were looking at blank screens.

Airlines are still untangling flight schedules, especially at larger airports like Sky Harbor. Keith said civilian fliers were less affected at smaller airports in the Valley.

“There was still a lot of training flights able to be conducted. I know Goodyear did shut down. They said, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna let anybody fly.’ That was not the same case at Glendale or Deer Valley or Falcon, they were able to fly. Chandler was also another one that they allowed them to fly,” Keith said.

Keith said instructional and private flights have resumed as normal at other airports in the state, and attributes massive commercial delays to flight scheduling and crew staffing issues.

He said instructional and civilian flights are not subject to the exact same takeoff protocol as commercial airline flights, which kept thousands of passenger planes on tarmacs across the nation.

Cary Grant, assistant professor of aeronautical science at Embry Riddle’s Prescott campus, echoed Keith’s assertion.

“Something like this with the ground stop, the rolling ground stop — that’s the worst one,” Grant said. “You get a delay for three hours, and then four hours, and then five hours and your crews start timing out.”

Pilots and cabin crew are only allowed to work so many hours before they are legally mandated to take a rest period.

According to the FAA’s policy for flight attendant labor hours , “In most cases, if you have a scheduled duty period of 14 hours or less, you must have at least nine consecutive hours of scheduled rest after your duty period before you have another duty period.”

That means a four-hour delay leads to personnel shortages and long wait times for flight path approvals.

A ground stop of this scale is extraordinarily rare

The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop only two times in the last 25 years: once in 2023 due to technical outages and the other during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Dr. Michael McCormick was an air traffic controller who shut down New York’s airspace on 9/11. He also spent six years rotating through various executive positions at the FAA.

“Shutting down the airspace is the most significant action you can take and the hardest to recover from. So you have to weigh those factors out,” McCormick said.

“For me on 9/11 it was a matter of ‘They’re using aircraft as weapons. We don’t know how many more aircraft are going to be used as weapons, and the only way that we can disarm the terrorists is to remove the weapons from the sky.’’”

Though the circumstances between 9/11 and Friday’s ground stop were much different, McCormick said unpredictability was a motivation for both stoppages. He said federal officials saw the potential for more communications outages on Friday as too big of a risk to allow planes to continue flying.

The ground stop in 2023 affected preflight systems, shutting down the FAA’s Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) system and disrupting departures for an hour and a half.

“The NOTAM shutdown in January 2023 was actually milder,” McCormick said. “It was not impacting aircraft in the air. There was no loss of communication, no loss of radar surveillance capability.”

NOTAM notifications provide pilots with real time updates on anything that impacts the National Airspace System like airport closures or hazardous weather.

McCormick said, “It’s required information for preflight in order for the aircraft to actually be dispatched and to fly. That was easily resolved by doing a system reset. Yesterday’s event impacted aircraft that were actually in the air and flying. So much more of a significant safety issue.”

Despite the headaches, crowded help desks and makeshift suitcase beds, Grant and Keith both said it could have been much worse.

“Looking at what went down, I’m not happy it went down, I’m not glad it went down, but I am glad it went down when it did,” Keith said. “Can you imagine the melee that would have occurred if this happened on Thanksgiving? It would have been obscene. If it had to happen, I guess the way it happened probably was the best way to find the weakness.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed a contractor who was changing copper wire to fiber optic in a remote location. Duffy says the maintenance error led to a cascading failure of communication systems.

“What this highlights is that it’s not an easy task to modernize air traffic control,” McCormick said. “Because you can’t just flip a switch and turn it off, install new hardware and turn it back on again. You have to keep the system running while you upgrade it.”