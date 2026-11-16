VAI Resort, the multibillion-dollar development near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, announced on Monday a major expansion of its planned amusement park.

Mattel City, formerly Mattel Adventure Park, is expanding from 9 to 14 acres and will now include the first-ever Barbie Hotel, another hotel tower and an assortment of new rides, attractions and dining options themed around Mattel’s toy brands.

“Together, these additions allow us to deliver something far beyond what we originally envisioned,” VAI Resort owner Tommy Fisher said in the release.

The announcement includes two interconnected Masters of the Universe rides and a Polly Pocket land while teasing more new attractions themed around Monster High, View-Master and Mattel Games.

New renderings of the project show giant versions of a View-Master, Magic 8 Ball and Polly Pocket compact. New rides in the concept resemble He-Man’s Castle Grayskull and Power Sword; Skeletor’s Snake Mountain; Monster High’s Haunted High School; and the game Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.

“With the addition of two hotels and even more attractions and entertainment, we’re creating a place where fans of all ages can spend days exploring, playing and making lasting memories,” said Mattel executive Natalia Premovic. “It’s a great example of how we’re bringing our brands to life in bigger, more immersive ways.”

Tim Agne / KJZZ The stage of the VAI Amphitheater is visible from 95th Avenue during construction on July 15, 2026.

Glendale announced the resort as Crystal Lagoon in 2020 and said developers were targeting a fall 2022 opening. Since then, the project has expanded its scale while facing lawsuits and ballot referendums.

In August, Axios reported that VAI Resort had taken over the theme park project from original developer EPIC Resort Destinations. The announcement did not include a projected opening date.

Observers driving by the construction near Loop 101 and Cardinals Way have questioned whether the resort will ever open. Instagram creators spotted one major milestone this month: A billboard blocking construction of a Hot Wheels roller coaster track has finally come down.

VAI Resort says it will be “Arizona’s largest hotel and entertainment resort,” and will also include a 15,000-seat amphitheater and party island with a 130-foot sky bar ride, plus more than 2,000 hotel rooms, 13 restaurants, a spa, a conference center and retail.

Longtime Phoenix fun park Castles N’ Coasters is also 14 acres.