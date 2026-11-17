The domestic film industry in the U.S. has been struggling. The pandemic, labor strife and do-it- yourself streaming has dropped production levels in places like Southern California to near historic lows.

While Arizona has been holding its own, filmmakers and production companies are hoping a new federal incentive could lure more work back to the region.

Randy Murray is counting on the incentive for his production company, formed in Phoenix 35 years ago. It’s now headquartered inside one of downtown’s most iconic buildings.

"This is the oldest television studio in Arizona. It's called First Studio now, used to be KPHO. And it's most famous because it was the birthplace of the Wallace and Ladmo Show," Murray said.

First Studio was built in 1949 and still displays some of the original stage materials used on the children’s show Arizona kids grew up watching from the ‘50s to the ‘80s.

Today, it serves as the home for all kinds of shoots — from commercials to TV and some films.

The number of productions in Arizona has been growing. According to the Phoenix Film Office, over 1,200 — mostly commercials — were shot here in the past fiscal year, leading to an 18% annual revenue increase.

“We do well, but not as well as we could if the playing field were level,” said Murray, who contends that the playing field is being tilted by incentives from other countries, poaching American productions.

"We need to keep them here and they're being stolen by governments in other countries who are giving away money to have their movies — our movies — produced there,” Murray said. “I bid on a job about American Western history, about Native Americans, about the cowboys that lived here, and I lost that job to Spain because of the tax incentives."

Murray and others in Phoenix’s film and TV industry recently gathered at First Studio to rally support for a new bill in Congress called The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, which would establish a 20% federal tax credit on qualified domestic productions.

That could help local filmmakers like Kieran Thompson.

“The commercial industry is strongest here,” Thompson said “The film industry, as far as movies and TV, is not very strong and needs ... needs a lot of help.”

Phil Latzman / KJZZ Arizona filmmaker Kieran Thompson.

A Tempe native and graduate of Scottsdale Community College’s film school, Thompson was named Arizona’s filmmaker of the year and has a new movie out, “The Only Way Out Is Through,” which screened at the Phoenix Film Festival in October.

“For our state, the benefits we'd see is the income coming into the state, the tourism that comes from it,” Thompson said. “You’ve seen even with ‘Breaking Bad,’ the tourism that is still brought to Albuquerque and New Mexico. And so, I think it's just a win in so many places.”

Arizona already has a state incentive enacted in 2022 that offers refundable tax credits up to 20% for large productions. That aims to address domestic competition. Though states like New Mexico and Georgia are even more generous with breaks and struggling California recently doubled its incentive program to keep productions there.

Many in Arizona’s industry are hoping the stackable federal incentive could lure more filming here, with the state’s climate, changing landscapes and its proximity to Los Angeles.

Aiden Chapparone is a local cinematographer.

"Our 330 days of sunshine makes this a great place to film because we don't get rained out with bad weather,” Chapparone said. “We don't have a lot of natural disasters. It's just hot."

Chapparone says bringing more crew and productions to Arizona would be beneficial for a variety of businesses.

"They're spending money in the community. They're spending money on the hotels, fuel, food, wardrobe, costumes, construction supplies, lumber — like we're building sets. It's an insane amount of money that goes into these productions."

Phil Latzman / KJZZ First Studio, which was built in 1949, is the birthplace of the "Wallace and Ladmo Show."



The federal bill was introduced in September, and Congressman Greg Stanton of Phoenix believes it has rare bipartisan support.

"The intent is really to help the film industry across the United States, to bring movies back to the United States, bring production back to the United States, and try to support workers in the industry,” Stanton said.

While Arizona may never be mistaken for Hollywood, local actor Tayba Mansour believes she’s in a good place, for now.

"It's popping. It's definitely where it's at,” Mansour said. “So, (there’s) a lot of great people here in the acting industry.”

Though she only has part-time work at the moment, Mansour says she’s counting on being a working actor based here and not California.

And that's the goal. That's the goal for me."